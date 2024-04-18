Marmomac 2024 has “Stone takes the stage“ as slogan

The message is that natural stone offers innovative applications in art, architecture, and design

“Stone takes the stage“ is the slogan of Marmomac’s new communication campaign dedicated to the 2024 edition und developed by the Verona-based communication agency Makai. The fair will take place September 24 – 27.

Veronafiere, the organizer of the worldwide event, sent aus the following press release: “The international marble community recognizes Marmomac as the premier meeting point for the stone industry. In this multifunctional space, product, technology, and creativity merge into a unique exhibition experience of business, culture, and education.

The new communication campaign places natural stone at the center as the absolute protagonist and source of inspiration to create original and innovative application solutions in art, architecture, and design.

The logo uses imposing monoliths, symbols of solidity and concreteness, perfectly integrated into a system of voids and solids that animate the entire scene. The general sensation is one of majesty and completeness.

Balance, fullness, and stability are emphasized by the dynamic passage of magenta, the institutional colour of the event, and a common thread that permeates all elements like a vital breath. The result is a powerful, lively, dynamic global scenic presence where lights and shadows gain mobility and harmony.

Marmomac is the leading international fair dedicated to the stone sector, from raw materials to artistic and design artefacts, including machinery, tools, and technologies. The 2023 edition saw 51,000 visitors (+10% compared to the previous year) and 1,507 companies, of which 68.5% were foreign from 54 countries.

The new image of Marmomac will be used for all marketing materials and communication tools that will mark the promotion of the 2024 edition.”

We add: The official name of the trade fair continues to be Marmomac. Marmo+Mac, which also appears in the logo, is another marketing tool that was launched a few years ago and stands for additional services (for registered users) offered as part of the event.

Marmomac, September 24 – 27, 2024

Makai (Italian)

See also:



(19.04.2024, USA: 04.19.2024)