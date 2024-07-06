New in our Stone Finder: TUPELO HONEY, a sandstone with unique hues of gold, quarried by Las Vegas Rock company in Nevada near the glittering gambling city

Name of the stone: Tupelo Honey

Stone type: sandstone (meta-quartzite)

Color: golden in many variations: yellow, tan, camel, and mustard with veins of pink, purple, white, and brown

Quarry location: Rainbow Quarries near Goodsprings, Nevada, about 32 miles south of Las Vegas at the base of Mount Potosi.

Description of the stone: Tupelo Honey is a sandstone transformed millions of years ago under high pressure and heat to a meta-quartzite. Its hardness and distinctive aesthetic result from this metamorphose. Other variations are the Desert Blend and the Sierra Smoke.

Peculiarities of the stone: In addition to the colors, the stone has striking horizontal, diagonal or curving surface structures – sometimes all three in one single piece. These patterns make it much more expressive than a typical sandstone, appealing to those who seek a one-of-a-kind aesthetic.

Application: building exteriors and interiors, walls, landscaping, art pieces

Finishes: Honed, polished, windswept, split face

Certifications: Las Vegas Rock is the only Cradle to Cradle (C2C) certified stone to date, and the company obtained the certification in 2007.

Company: Las Vegas Rock (LVR), a Nevada Corporation, was formed in May 1991 to produce and distribute decorative stone and related products. Our production generates zero waste, as everything that’s extracted is put to good use, from massive blocks down to pure sand. Anyone building ‘green‘ or involved in a LEED project can benefit by using our materials and gain additional advantages by our Cradle to Cradle certification.

https://www.vegasrock.com/

Contact: 2 Prison Rd., Jean, NV 89019

Tel: +1 702 791-7625

Technical Data:

https://www.vegasrock.com/astm-testing.html

