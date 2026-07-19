Norway is also popular with tourists for its Scenic Routes, which lead to the country’s natural attractions. One such destination is Sundshopen, which was shortlisted for the European Union’s Mies van der Rohe Award in 2026. At its heart is a jetty leading into an inland lake, complemented by a toilet block at the end. The redesigned architecture by Rever & Drage demonstrates their careful stewardship of the land.

The jetty has existed for ages and served the residents of nearby villages as a place to fish, moor their boats, picnic, or simply take a dip. Because the water there is comparatively warm, unlike in the North Atlantic, which is not far away.

When renovating the footbridge, the planners exercised great restraint in both the materials and the design: The 65-meter-long structure consists of a substructure of two rows of wooden planks with large stones in between, topped with a layer of flat stone slabs.

This is how such access points to the water have always been built, all over the world.

To ensure the material’s durability, aspen wood was used for the sections in the water, while pine wood was used for the sections exposed to air.

The stones were collected from the surrounding area. This also applies to the large boulders that mark the end of the gently sloping footbridge. The local stonemason commissioned for the project used a drone to identify 20 such pieces nearby, then selected four, worked on them, and placed them in the water.

The path to the jetty leads through an old grove of trees. A parking lot and a toilet block are located just ahead, the latter situated in the middle of the path. Its aluminum construction marks the boundary between the outside world and the lake.

The path through the woods is perfectly straight and offers glimpses of the water from a distance. It narrows as it approaches the water, emphasizing the tip of the jetty.

Along the way, visitors will find benches and tables.

At night, a small light illuminates the toilet block, ensuring that no one feels lost by the lake.

The architects describe their design, located near the village of Sømna, like this: “Together, these elements make Sundshopen not only a restored bathing spot but a reactivated landscape — a modest yet layered public place where the rhythms of nature, culture and design come together once more.”

Rever & Drage

Norwegean Scenic Routes

Mies van der Rohe Awards 2026

Photos: Tom Auger