The name says it all: Teebmade is a design company from Saudi Arabia – “teeb“ is Arabic for “beautiful.“ The company designs and produces a wide range of everyday objects. The designs are clearly inspired by the country’s culture.

Local natural stones are frequently used. One example is Harrat basalt, which is quarried in many locations, including the area around the tourist resort of AlUla. Its dark color conveys durability and natural beauty. The set, consisting of cups and a teapot, is made entirely of stone.

Riyadh limestone is also used.

The objects are designed to celebrate small moments of reflection, such as the scent diffuser and the incense burner. Their forms are meticulously crafted with Islamic motifs. The material used is stone flour bound with cement.

The Najdi candle holder incorporates motifs from Najdi architecture. It is made of metal and wood.

The designs originate from the company’s employees. Teebmade is also interested in implementing customer ideas and seeks to collaborate with professional designers abroad.

Some of the objects are manufactured in Saudi Arabia.

One unique product is the Salwa Palace Building Set. It consists of 293 small building blocks made of GRC (glass-fiber reinforced concrete), a tube of adhesive, and other components. With it, one can recreate the palace that Imam Abdul Aziz ibn Muhammad ibn Saud built in 1766 as the government palace and residence of the princes and imams of the House of Saud.

A reconstruction of the palace stands in the Diriyah suburb of the capital, Riyadh.

Teebmade

Contact: Mr. Souad MERHEB, General Manager (Mail)

Photos: Teebmade