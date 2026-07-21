The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has received a grant from the Natural Stone Alliance to support sustainability initiatives and scholarship programs during 2026-2027.

The grant includes $20,000 to support ongoing sustainability initiatives and $4,000 to support scholarship opportunities through the NSI. The Natural Stone Alliance is a sub-branch of the Stone Foundation and the NSI.

Funding will support the NSI‘s continued sustainability efforts, including development of the North American industry-wide Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), advancement of the Natural Stone Sustainability Standard, participation in key sustainability and green building initiatives, educational programming, and expanded sustainability resources for the natural stone industry.

Scholarship funding will support opportunities for emerging industry professionals, students, and members of the design community to participate in industry educational programming and events.

“The Natural Stone Alliance’s continued support allows the Natural Stone Institute to advance initiatives that benefit the entire natural stone industry,” said James Hieb, CAE, CEO of the NSI. “From sustainability leadership to educational opportunities, these investments help ensure our industry remains informed, engaged, and well-positioned for the future. We are grateful for the Natural Stone Alliance‘s partnership and commitment to these important efforts.”

Source: Natural Stone Institute