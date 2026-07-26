Xiamen Habitat Design and Life Festival (XHDLF) was a special presentation at the 2026 Xiamen Stone Fair (March 16 – 19). Under the theme “The Sensory Theatre of Stone,” it comprised an exhibition, a forum, and a study tour. The leitmotif was the “sensory value of stone, infusing living spaces with various ways of perception and emotional warmth,“ as said in the official description, “engage all your senses in an immersive experience of stone‘s vitality and join us in reshaping the paradigm of human living spaces.”

The focus was on the Habitat Interior Design Exhibition in Hall A8 on the fairground. Showcased were eight spaces designed by seven designers from China and one from Italy, Andrea Bonini, Woody Yao, Ray Wong, Gu Teng, Cui Shu, Jaco Pan, and David Liu. One space came from Steve Leung, who was also the show’s chief curator.

We publish the fair’s descriptions in abridged form.

The 2027 Xiamen Stone Fair will be held from March 16 – 19, as always.

Photos: Xiamen Stone Fair

Xiamen Stone Fair

Theme: Sphere – Illusion. Designer: Cui Shu, CUN Design, Founder. This design explores the unique language of stone when cut and polished into spherical forms. Unlike flat slabs, spherical stone reveals deep three-dimensional textures during cutting, presenting the complete spatial context of the raw block. In this space, a series of cut stones are arranged like suspended time slices, displaying continuous textures in sequence. Mirror reflections create symmetrical overlapping textures, forming a natural “pattern matching” rhythm and generating unexpected graphic relationships.

Stone company: Fujian Province Xinpengfei Industry Development Co., Ltd.

Stones: Stone Materials, Rosso Fendi – Marble, Calacatta Vagli – Marble, Bergamo Gold – Marble.



Theme: The Ritual of Stone, The Jade Cong Reborn. Designer: Jaco Pan, Minggu Design, Founder. Centered on the theme of “ritual,” the space draws inspiration from the ancient ceremonial object, the Jade Cong. The design transforms its “round inside, square outside” philosophy into a contemporary spatial structure. At the entrance, diagonal slab walls form the “Ritual Courtyard.” A Cong-shaped installation in Bvlgari Pink marble highlights the theme. The warm Avocatus quartzite floor contrasts with rough textured walls, echoed by the dark wood beam ceiling. The core “Jade Cong Stone Hall” evokes the Cong‘s hollow center.

Stone Company: Xiamen Lotus East Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Stones: Avocatus – Quartzite, Bvlgari Pink – Marble.



Theme: Stone Energy Theater. Designer: David Liu, Chongqing Zonghao Interior Design Engineering Co., Ltd., Creative. “Stone Energy Theater” is a metaphorical space representing geological evolution and cosmic creation. Using stone as the medium, it constructs an energy dialogue across time through a five-stage philosophical narrative, awakening humanity’s desire to explore nature and eternity. The theater takes the fracturing and reconstitution of stone as its starting point, simulating the moment of the Big Bang. It is divided into five stages: Concealment, Micro, Carving, Manifestation, and Application.

Stone Company: Xiamen Yizhou Stone Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Stones: Epidote – Quartzite, Brownzite – Quartzite.



Theme: The Orbit. Designer: Gu Teng, Sangu Design, Founder. “The Orbit” practices minimalism while focusing on stone‘s innate qualities. Through sculptural installations, mirror reflections, and the juxtaposition of raw stone with mechanical states, it constructs a five-sensory experience prompting reflection on natural materials. A giant cone moves along a precise curved orbit, “carving” upon a pool of raw stone blocks as its “canvas.” Mirrors expand the space, creating visual contrast between the refined cone and rough blocks while constructing an endlessly carving scene within reflections.

Stone Company: Fujian Hanrong Stone Co., Ltd.

Stones: Palissandro Blue – Marble, Palissandro Onda Marina – Marble.



Theme: When Stone Learns to Move. Designer: Andrea Bonini, SLD·Andrea Bonini Associate Office, Partner. “When Stone Learns To Move” is an immersive installation where the relationship between the human body and natural stone becomes active and sensorial. The space unfolds as a curved, flowing marble structure that invites visitors to slow down and move with intention. Stone is no longer static or monumental: it bends, guides, and accompanies the body along a continuous path. Mirrors and reflective surfaces dissolve the limits of the room, multiplying perspectives and turning each visitor into both observer and participant. Walking through the installation becomes the core experience: space changes with movement, and perception is shaped by rhythm, touch, and light.

Stone company: Bellissimo

Stone: Tiffany – Marble.



Theme: Sensing Stone. Designer: Woody Yao, KTWY, Founder and Director. An exploration of living with stone through the five senses. Three sculptural elements – a long bench, an island that merges bed, desk, and dressing, and a tall tower of stone containers – define an interior carved from a single material. Each piece invites touch, reflection, and calm: a tactile landscape where texture, sound, and light meet. Here, stone is not static but sensuous – transforming function into feeling, and material into memory.

Stone Company: Universal Marble & Granite Group Limited (UMG)

Stones Materials: Pierre Bleue Du Hainaut – Marble, Botticino – Marble, Auspicious Clouds – Marble, Ancora Red – Marble, Baroque Purple – Marble, Colorful Series – Marble.



Theme: The Site – Ideal Home of ICE Stone. Designer: Ray Wong, Republic Metropolis Architecture, Founder and Chief Designer. In this 7m x 9m space, “The Site” creates an immersive journey. Through “Seeing Stone, Seeing Craft, Seeing Soul,” the transformation of Ice STONE’s materials—from raw texture to the soul of living- is condensed into a highly focused “Ideal Home” full of tension and warmth. On the raised stage, a refined slab atop a massive raw block takes focus, surrounded by artistic home accessories crafted from small stone pieces—showcasing the masterful craftsmanship.

Stone Company: Xiamen Ice Stone Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Stones: Four Season Green – Marble, Four Season Pink – Marble.



Theme: The Dawn of Stone. Designer: Steve Leung, Steve Leung Design Group (SLD), Founder. “The Dawn of Stone” draws inspiration from the coastal basalt cliffs shaped by relentless wind and waves. Formed when volcanic magma met the sea and cooled in an instant, these geological wonders embody a paradox: they are born from extremes—intense heat and icy water, violent upheaval and deep calm—yet stand as enduring symbols of resilience. At its heart, the design captures the essence of “dawn after the storm.” It merges the solemn, orderly presence of the basalt columns with the tender, illuminating glow of sunrise over the sea.

Stone company: Yingliang Group

Stones: Tempest Red – Quartzite, Nacarnado – Quartzite, Amazonite – Quartzite, White Ice Jade – Onyx.

