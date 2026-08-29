At Marmomac in Hall 1, Stand 5

Name of the stone: Perla Venata (translated: Pearl With Veins)

Stone type: quartzite

Color: white to cream with brownish veins

Quarry location: Moraújo/Uruoca, Ceará, Brazil

Description of the stone: From international design to exclusive residences, Perla Venata is a benchmark in quartzite – sophistication, durability, and style in a single material.

Peculiarities of the stone: Rare deposits are, first and foremost, a natural heritage. Since 2011, Quartzblue has been the sole owner of the Perla Venata quarry, a quartzite that has become a benchmark for sophistication and performance.

Application: Internal and External

Finishes: Brushed, satin, polished

Frost resistant: Yes / No

Technical Data:

* Water absorption: 0.15%;

* Stain resistance: High

Company: Founded in 1995, Quartzblue has worked with its own quarries, treating rare deposits as natural heritage. This control over origin enables consistency, exclusivity, and a production process that respects the stone’s natural pattern and the block’s integrity. In 2011, Quartzblue gained international recognition as the sole owner of the Perla Venata quarry, a quartzite that has become a global benchmark for sophistication, performance, and timelessness. Our mission is: Responsibility from the start, excellence at every stage.

https://quartzblue.com/

Contact: Rodoviária Gumercino Moura Nunes S/N Km 7,5, Village da Luz, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Espírito Santo, Brazil

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Phone: +55 28 3333 5577