Using four materials, Studio Michael Burmann traces the journey from flour to bread in the Keit Bakery showroom: stone, steel, wood, and paper. Stone is represented by the millstones used for the counter, wood and steel stand for the fire in which the dough is baked, and wallpaper for the bags in which the customer ultimately receives the bread.

Keit Bakery is known for its sourdough breads made with local ingredients sourced from within a 100-kilometer radius of Berlin. Since founding the company in 2019, founders Thanos Petalotis and Kolja Orzeszko have established two branches in the Schöneberg and Friedrichshain districts, respectively, in addition to the showroom in Kreuzberg. The showroom is used for special events.

The company name Keit stands for “Konsequent Brot” (Consistent Bread) and is derived from the three concepts of sustainability, reliability, and gratitude. “Our breads are for everyone who sees bread as more than just sustenance. We represent a new way of eating,” they write on their website.

The concept for the showroom was implemented by Studio Michael Burmann. The counter with the millstone winds through the room like an “S.” The stone rests on thick Douglas fir wood. A bench and a wall shelf are also made of the same material.

The loaves of bread are displayed on a stainless steel shelf mounted on the wall. The contrast between the austere, industrial metal surface and the intricate details of the loaves, both in shape and color, is striking.

The final material is Japanese washi paper, used both as wallpaper on the wall and on the ceiling light fixture.

Finally, there is the fifth material around which everything revolves: flour. It is not shown in its raw form.

Keit

Studio Michael Burman

Fotos: Robert Rieger