At Marmomac 2026 in Hall 7, Stand C6,

at Cersaie in Hall 19 Stand A68-B67

The Grip-line by Italian company Fila Solutions includes two products, both designed for anti-slip treatments:

* Progrip has professional users as target group. It is ideal for porcelain, ceramic, granite, and siliceous stone floors on large surfaces such as swimming pools, spa areas, and outdoor floors. The exposure time, starting from 1 minute, is determined by means of a preliminary test.

* Easygrip is suitable also for do-it-yourself use. It is ideal for porcelain, ceramic and granite floors, even on small surfaces such as shower trays, doorways and entrances. The application time is ten minutes.

Fila lists the following features of its Grip-line:

* Increases the slip resistance of wet or damp floors.

* The appearance of the surface remains unchanged; the effect is achieved through microscopic abrasive structures.

* Long-lasting treatment; can also be applied retroactively to existing structures.

* Ideal for indoor and outdoor use; does not form a surface film.

Fila Solutions

Photos: Fila Solutions