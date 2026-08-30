Even more than usual, the organizers of the 60th Marmomac (September 22 – 25, 2026) are highlighting the future of stone and the possibilities of modern processing technologies in Hall 10. The title of the exhibition, “The Bedrock,” is ambiguous: on the one hand, it refers to the role of natural stone as the foundation of cultures, and on the other, to the changes that humans have wrought on the material over the millennia. The concept was developed by Giorgio Canale of DDM Branding.

The centerpiece of the presentation is the Pantheon, featured in a symbolic installation. The trade show describes it as follows: “The work consists of 60 different types of stone from around the world, all supplied by Cereser, and includes 15 large-scale columns. These create a fascinating landscape.”

In addition, there are four presentations exploring the broad range of topics related to natural stone in the present and future. As in previous years, industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto and architecture professor Giuseppe Fallacara, serving as curators, are each designing a presentation. New additions this year are Davide Fabio Colaci, a Milan-based lecturer in interior design, and British architect Joseph Grima.



Through four model installations, Raffaello Galiotto highlights in “Carisma Materico” (Material Charisma) the return of stone culture to architecture, focusing on the relationship between material and construction. “Stone is renewing its role as a building material and redefining its materiality – between expressive design and reduced environmental impact,” he writes. “The presentation shows how stone can open up new expressive and structural possibilities for architecture.”

https://www.galiottodesign.it/



Giuseppe Fallacara has made the vault the focal point of his presentation, “C’era una volta il cielo dell’architettura” (Once Upon a Time: The ‘Sky’ of Architecture). In antiquity, the vault was understood as a transposition of the structure of the sky into masonry. On display are 17 modern prototypes from Italian and international universities. “The installation conveys the vision of stone as a material in flux – it can be created from the recycling of waste and dust, enter into dialogue with other elements, and take on lighter and more efficient geometries,” writes Fallacara, calling for stone design to be placed back at the center of academic curricula.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/giuseppe-fallacara-802a2339/



In “Marble Interiors” by Davide Fabio Colaci, ten examples of interior design are presented featuring natural stone. These include five historical and five contemporary projects. Their visions are brought to life through archival materials and design documentation. Davide Fabio Colaci: “Marble is not seen as a cladding material, but as a generative component of the interior space that can shape atmospheres, balances, and identities.”

https://davidefabiocolaci.it/



“Sulla Pietra” (On the Stone) is the title of Joseph Grima’s presentation. He examines natural stone against the backdrop of current ecological upheavals and new digital possibilities. Recycling is one of his themes: “From the ancient principle of spolia to the reuse of stone scraps and dust for the production of hybrid materials, the curatorial journey traces a development that challenges traditional hierarchies of the material,” Joseph Grima is quoted as saying.

https://www.instagram.com/josephgrima/



Also on display at The Bedrock”are

* “Stone Next,” where companies present their technological innovations, and

* “Stone&Style,” Marmomac’s pop-up shop.



Antolini®, wholesaler specializing in exotic stone varieties, is celebrating its 70th anniversary at its booth (Area A, Booth 15/16). Alessandro La Spada has redesigned the presentation. In addition, the pavilion across the street (Gallerie Mercatali, Viale del Lavoro 7) is back. There, “the space traces the stone’s journey from its origins in the quarry to the finished slab,” the company writes. The presentation centers on Blueroots Marble, one of the new materials in the company’s “Exclusive Collection.”

https://www.antolini.com/en/



Marmomac (September 22 – 25, 2026)

Renderings: companies