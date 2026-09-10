From the Xiamen Stone Fair’s international team, Sophie, Shirley, and Jenny will attend Marmomac. If you would like to make an appointment, please send an email before September 18, 2026.



See also: Habitat Design and Life Festival 2026

https://www.stone-ideas.com/122713/xiamen-stone-fair-2026-habitat-design-and-life-festival/



Die Ausstellung in Halle A7 bestand aus acht unterschiedlichen Räumen, von denen jeder die einzigartige Vision eines Designers präsentierte. Es waren: DAI Kun, HUANG Quan, JU Bin, LIANG Jianguo, MENG Ye, PANG Xi, SUN Jianhua und ZENG Jianlong.

Xiamen Stone Fair

Kurze Vorstellungen der Designer

Fotos: Xiamen Stone Fair

Designer: DAI Kun, “Traces Among Flowers.” The design translates organic textures into decoration – refining natural elements through materials, forms, and colors to suit modern aesthetics, preserving nature’s features while incorporating crafted ritual. Plant veins, petal layers, dappled shadows, and butterfly forms are abstracted into decorative symbols, integrated through natural marble into space and products. Everyday moments are immersed in natural poetry – touching nature’s breath in a confined space, reconnecting with the authentic texture of living alongside vegetation.

Designer: DAI Kun, Founder of Beijing Easy-Home Interior, RIBA Chartered Architect, President of C Foundation.

Stone company: Universal Marble & Granite Group Limited (UMGG).

Stones: Pierre Bleue Du Hainaut (Marble), Auspicious Clouds (Marble), Ancora Red (Marble), Baroque Purple (Marble), Colorful Series (Marble), Silk Grey (Marble), Statuario (Marble), Portoro (Marble).



Designer: ZENG Jianlong, “The Charm of Stone·Serene Elegance.” The design explores stone’s natural attributes, reflecting on how design expresses its aesthetic philosophy. Through distortion design techniques, stone’s hard essence is endowed with soft perception. With “design drives value” at its core, it constructs an immersive emotional field where materials speak and deeply dialogue with visitors. Spatial art emerges from interpreting material duality, becoming a medium carrying emotion and spirituality. This space guides us to re-examine stone, feeling its endless charm and potential, opening a door to a new world of design.

Designer: ZENG Jianlong, Founder and Director of the GlD, Founder of PRECIOUS HOME, Head of Singapore FW International Design in China.

Stone company: Nantong Xinjing Stone Co., Ltd.

Stones: Blue Sky Jade (Marble), Swarovski Crystal (Quartzite), Fendi White (Marble).



Designer: JU Bin, “A Garden in Stone II.” Through space, products, and artworks, the design conveys the Eastern philosophy of coexistence between humans and nature, offering an immersive experience of stone, light, and shadow. Guided by “A Stroll Through the Garden,” a narrow corridor introduces the hall: chiseled stone on the left and translucent stone on the right create a texture-light contrast. An artwork at the end leads to the spacious main area. Inspired by the concept of “Whirling Realm”, the sculpture series “Symbiosis” reimagines Taihu stone by integrating the human body and light, infusing the stone with a sense of warmth and the passage of time.

Designer: JU Bin, Chief Designer of Horizontal Design, Director of C Foundation.

Stone company: Fujian Race Stone Industry Co., Ltd.

Stones: Bolivia Sodalite (Semi Precious Stone), Cartier White (Quartzite), Royal Green (Quartzite), Beige White (Limestone), Brasilia Black (Granite), Santorini (Marble).



Designer: MENG Ye, “Wandering in a Dreamlit Garden.” Referring to the poetry of the same name, the designer showcases stone applications in a three-dimensional space. The entrance resembles a maze, evoking a sense of mystery and exploration. Using garden architecture techniques, he creates an extraordinary entrance and a sense of spatial circulation. Inside, beautiful greenery and lighting create relaxation, reinforcing this year’s theme – nature. The designer strives to make this space a model for stone-application displays, featuring marble reliefs, base craftsmanship, stone-joining methods, and stacked-stone applications.

Designer: MENG Ye, Design Director of C&M Design Studio, Founder of WHYGARDEN (Furniture Brand).

Stone company: Fujian Nan‘An Fancy Stone Industry Co., Ltd.

Stones: Bulgari Crystal (Marble), Peacock Blue (Quartzite), Victoria Green (Quartzite).



Designer: HUANG Quan, “Prism.” The “edges” of the space, formed by geometric facets, constitute a rational framework that echoes natural crystal structures. The dome light, like falling stars, infuses the space with vivid light, blending with the crystal structural order. The transparency of White Calcite and translucent stone evokes dawn light piercing through mist or moonlight, casting clarity upon a quiet lake, together shaping the visual “realm”. The deep texture of Saturnia granite unfolds like a night sky as its base, with golden veins flowing across it like mysterious nebulae in the cosmos.

Designer: HUANG Quan, Chief Designer of WJID, Founder of “JIJIAN” Home Furnishing Brand

Stone company: Jiuhuan Mining.

Stones: Saturnia (Granite), White Calcite (Calcite).



Designer: PANG Xi, “Construct and Stillness.” “Construct” represents structure, rationality, and order; “Stillness” symbolizes spiritual and inner balance. This design reveals that stone is not cold, but can be pondered, felt, and quietly contemplated. The space employs minimalist lines to dialogue with stone’s original texture – with dark green stone as the visual core, combined with translucent screens, floating platforms, and geometric sculptures to create an immersive experience rich in Eastern philosophy.

Designer: PANG Xi, Founder of Xishe / Xiyan Life, Founder of PXD·Pangxi Design Studio.

Stone company: Quanzhou Pinhang Stone Industry Co., Ltd.

Stones: Precious Green Gold (Marble), Ink Painting (Marble), Kun Lun Green (Marble), Azure Quench (Marble).



Designer: SUN Jianhua, “In Bamboo and Stone: A Song-Yuan Aesthetics.” The bamboo-stone structure, blending seamlessly into nature, evokes Song-Yuan landscape painting artistry. With Hanrong Stone’s Camouflage Series marble, this design creates two scenes: “Guqin Stage in Bamboo Grove” and “Tea Hut on the Mountain”, weaving nature and elegance to interpret the coexistence of “refinement” and “seclusion” rooted in Eastern aesthetics. Seclusion hides in bamboo and stone, reviving the Song-Yuan artistic conception: “Every step unfolds a landscape, every object embodies the East”.

Designer: SUN Jianhua, Founder and Design Director of ATENO, Vice President of Asia Pacific Hotel Design Association, Director of C Foundation.

Stone company: Fujian Hanrong Stone Co., Ltd.

Stones: Calacatta (Marble), Palissandro Blue (Marble), Breccia Bohemien (Marble), Camouflage White (Marble), Camouflage White Brown (Marble), Camouflage Brown (Marble).



Designer: LIANG Jianguo, “The Fold of Time.” In a philosophical metaphor, “fold” is compared to the moment awareness touches the void – where past, present, and future converge. This fold is both a trace left by time‘s passage and a manifestation of awareness. The space features Fossil series stone—beige stone capturing time’s essence, polished into curved forms scattered throughout. The modular curved products outline time’s contours like tunnels – anchored in the past while leading toward future possibilities, allowing the past and the future to merge seamlessly within the space.

Designer: LIANG Jianguo, An Internationally Renowned Designer, Founder of Manufacturing-China, Executive Director of the Art Display & Decoration Committee of China (ADCC).

Stone company: Yingliang Group.

Stones: Provence (Limestone), Jurassic Brown – Nerinea (Limestone).