Name of the stone: Persian Blue Onyx

Stone type: Onyx

Color: Blue with white, brown, and golden veining.

Quarry location: Kerman & Kordestan, Iran.

Description of the stone: Blue is everywhere above us, yet remarkably elusive beneath the earth. Persian Blue Onyx captures that rare contradiction; a color that feels endless and weightless, held within one of nature’s most enduring materials. Its translucent layers and flowing veins create changing depths of blue, becoming more vivid and atmospheric as light moves through the stone. No two slabs reveal the same journey of color and light. What appears as a quiet blue in natural light can transform into something deeper, luminous, and almost ethereal when backlit. Persian Blue Onyx is not simply a blue stone. It is a rare expression of nature, where the permanence of earth meets the movement of light.

Peculiarities of the stone:

* Rare natural blue coloration

* Translucent structure with natural depth

* Distinctive natural veining and color variations

* Strong visual transformation under backlighting

* Light reveals different shades, depths, and patterns within the stone

* Available both in its natural form and in a color-enhanced version

* Each slab has its own natural composition and appearance

Application:

* Backlit feature walls

* Luxury hotel and hospitality interiors

* High-end residential interiors

* Reception desks and statement counters

* Decorative wall panels

* Luxury retail and boutique interiors

* Bespoke furniture and interior design elements

* Sculptural and artistic applications

Finishes: Polished

Frost resistant: No

Company: Dayan Stone supplies carefully selected Iranian natural stones, specializing in White Travertine, Silver Travertine, and Architectural Onyx for premium architectural and interior design projects worldwide.

We believe every natural stone has a unique story, and our mission is to connect that story with timeless architecture.

https://dayanstone.com/

Contact:

Email

WhatsApp: +98 937 536 2398

LinkedIn: Zari Saati (Ms)/Dayan Stone

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