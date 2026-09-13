Grosvenor Square in London’s Mayfair neighborhood is almost exactly 300 years old and reveals a great deal about people’s relationship with nature. It was laid out in 1725 as “Wilderness Worke,” a kind of landscaped green space for the city. The goal was to bring nature into the urban environment as a place of recreation while also giving it a neat and orderly appearance. The square was redesigned this year and opened to the public on July 20, 2026.

This time, climate concerns and environmental protection were at the heart of the design of the square and the surrounding buildings:

* 15,000 m² of impervious surfaces were removed so that water from heavy rain can seep away;

* Two new wetland areas were added as habitats for dragonflies and birds;

* Fifty percent of the area is now covered with vegetation (previously, it was just 1%);

* Seventy thousand new plants, 80,000 flower bulbs, and 44 new trees were planted;

* The species were selected for their climate resilience.

In the future, the park is also intended to help make temperatures in the surrounding area more bearable during the height of summer. The redesign was conceived by Landscape Architects and cost a total of £25 million.

One feature of the new park is the natural stone benches, which were created by Tectonix in collaboration with BDP and PC Maylim Ltd. They are crafted from solid Spanish granite, and their rounded edges make sitting on them inviting and comfortable. Discreet grooves ensure that rainwater drains away and add a touch of lightness to the design. Wooden seats are provided for colder temperatures.

The paths through Grosvenor Space are paved with Portuguese limestone supplied by LSI Stone.

Tectonix

Arxhitects

Photos: Tectonix