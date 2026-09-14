Brazil, the world’s third-biggest slate exporter, still accounts for only 0.6% of slate imports into France, the largest importer of the stone, with 38% of global imports. At the end of September 2026, a Brazilian delegation will travel to France to strengthen ties with the local market and boost exports. The initiative follows a study that analyzed the market there, Centrorochas informs.

The French Company Socal Granit is providing its stone for Germany’s Stuttgart 21 train station from its Lanhélin quarry in Brittany (French).

The Italian specialty machinery manufacturer OMG Industry is currently testing, in collaboration with natural stone processor ST Segagione e Trasporti, a mobile, self-guided platform that transports slabs weighing up to 19 metric tons within a plant. According to the company, this is intended to minimize wait times and risks associated with slab transport between processing stages. The platform is called the 330 BE AGV; a video shows it in action (video, 1).

The new Big 5 Construct Türkiye trade fair will take place from 15 – 17 September 2027 at the Istanbul Expo Center (IFM), organized by dmg events and Expotim. According to the oranizers, the Turkish construction market is projected to grow from $183.02 billion in 2026 to $238.63 billion by 2031. “With new-build projects making up over 76% of total market activity, contractors and procurement teams are actively sourcing new materials and technologies to keep pace with demand.“

The Balearic Social Housing Model, a type of solid stone construction by architect Carles Oliver Barceló, was bestowed the Obel Award 2026.

On Gran Canaria, scientists are testing whether concrete rubble can increase the alkalinity of seawater. This is important for the ocean’s CO2 uptake while also buffering acidification.

“Marble“ is the title of a new play by Marina Carr about urban middle-class boredom.

“The Côa Late Paleolithic rock art in Portugal – brief comparison with petroglyphs of similar age in Egypt” is the title of a study by Geoarchaeologist Per Storemyr. One result: Whereas Côa is a well-managed Unesco World Heritage Site, the rock art in Egypt is under immense risk of destruction by modern mining.

The Coverings fair for natural stone and ceramic tiles will return to Orlando (April 06 – 09, 2027) and will be held there for three consecutive years. Submissions for the fair’s Installation and Design Awards (CID) and the Rock Star Nominations are open until December 03, 2026.

“Sustainable energy for competitiveness” is the title of the Cersaie fair’s opening conference. The ceramic products show will be held in Bologna (September 21 – 25, 2026).

The Society of Antiquaries of Scotland (SAS) will fund a study of sculpted stones in south-east Scotland, hoping to shed new light on the area‘s lost kingdoms.



Video of the month: “Wunderkammer“ was the title of a special promenade through the quarry of Franchi Umberto Marmi : The performers moved for 30 minutes inside the tunnels, among marble artworks, carved walls, quarry tools, and stage installations. Motto: “Wonder begins with the way of perception,“ according to the company.