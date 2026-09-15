Grassi Pietre sent us the following public invitation:

We are pleased to invite you to an exclusive event to be held on Saturday, September 26, 2026; a unique opportunity to discover our renowned Vicenza stone firsthand and immerse yourself in the process that transforms it into excellence in design.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 AM at our quarry located at via Contrada Pederiva 18, Pederiva (VI). A fascinating guided tour will begin here, allowing you to closely observe a raw material that has been a symbol of elegance and durability for centuries.

Following the tour at the quarry, guests will transfer independently to our facility in Nanto, where you will discover how our stone, after being extracted, is processed and shaped into finished products ready to enhance projects worldwide.

To conclude the day, we would be delighted to offer you a toast together: a pleasant, convivial moment to exchange ideas and share this experience.

Please submit your preliminary registration by email a.s.a.p., including Full Name, Contact Email, Company / Business Name, Number of Attendees.

Due to limited availability, requests will be accepted on a first-come, first- served basis, and your attendance will be considered confirmed only upon receiving our official confirmation.

At Marmomac 2026 in Hall 6, C4

Grassi Pietre

https://www.grassipietre.it

HQ + Showroom, via Madonnetta 2, 36024 Castegnero Nanto Vicenza, Italy

T. +39 0444 639092