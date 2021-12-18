GIALLO DORATO limestone with golden color (and a reddish variant) from Italian Grassi Pietre company

Name of the stone: Giallo Dorato

Stone type: limestone (Pietra di Vicenza)

Color: golden, available also in a reddish variant

Structure: homogenous with fossils

Quarry location: in the Berici Hills near the city of Vicenza, only in underground quarries

Description of the stone: the rock, also known as “Nanto Stone“, is available in two varieties: light Giallo Dorato – with iso-oriented macrofossils in a golden sand matrix, and red-type Giallo Dorato – with smaller fossils in a yellow ochre matrix.

It is a variant of the Vincenza Stone which has been quarried since Roman times. The stone is easy to quarry and to work: being tender when extracted, it hardens very much after a short time.

Application: It is suitable both for internal and external claddings, floors and internal staircases, as well as for every other building component.

Finishes: honed, brushed, bushhammered, striated, sandblasted, rolled, corteccia, rock finish, time worn. Bespoke finishes are available on request.

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Grassi Pietre srl is a family business and has been quarrying and manufacturing the various types of Pietra di Vicenza limestone since 1850. It operates 6 quarries which all are underground. The headquarters are located in Nanto not far from Venice. There, the production is set in a modern plant, and it relies on innovative machinery and highly skilled manpower. A competent and integrated team takes charge of the customers‘ projects, from development to production, thus guaranteeing the best possible results.

Contact: Grassi Pietre, Via Madonetta, 2, 36024 Nanto (Vicenza), Italy

Tel. +39.0444.639092, Fax +39.0444.730071

https://grassipietre.it/en/materials/vicenza-stone/vicenza-stone-giallo-dorato/

