“Ulisse” is the protagonist collection among the 2026 novelties by Cantori company which celebrates fifty years in business. Designed by Maurizio Manzoni and composed of a dining table, a console, and a column bookcase, this furniture family brings Cantori’s vision into the home, creating a design language that spans spaces and promotes an ideal of fluid, open, contemporary interior design.

The Ulisse family’s design focuses on material: marble tops, shaped metal frames, ceramic, and screen-printed glass seem sculpted to create dynamic compositions. Manzoni’s flowing lines create a constant tension between solidity and lightness, turning each piece of furniture into a unique item in the home.

Specifically, the Ulisse table features a metal structure formed by a square steel frame, curved at the supports to create what almost resembles four spirals. The frame is welded to the lacquered wooden sub-top, allowing the final top to be fitted in a range of Cantori finishes: Calacatta marble, ceramic, screen-printed glass and wood. The table ranges from 3 meters to over 7 meters in length.

In line with the table, the Ulisse console features a solid sheet-metal frame, curved in a spiral and finished in cognac-colored lacquer. The sinuous shapes of the two supports lend the piece a sense of lightness, whilst retaining its sculptural character. The interplay of light and shadow creates aesthetic softness, contrasting with the piece’s strong materiality. In addition to the marble version, the top is available in ceramic, screen-printed glass and wood finishes.

Completing the Ulisse family is the column bookcase, whose circular-section metal frame allows for complete freedom in positioning the piece within the space. The iron base, clad in travertine, transitions into sheet metal on the subsequent shelves, lending rhythm to the structure’s verticality.

Founded in 1976 in Camerano, in Italy’s Marche region, by Sante Cantori, the company emerged from a fusion of metalworking craftsmanship and design vision. Starting with the production of its first brass beds, Cantori has since developed a distinctive style based on high-quality craftsmanship, material research, and a constant balance between manufacturing tradition and innovation. Today, the second generation, Federica Cantori and Marco Cantori, leads the company, which operates in international markets. The Made in Italy is understood as a culture of design, attention to detail, and the value of time.

Cantori