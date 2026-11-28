Name of the stone: Tranas (Tranås)

Stone type: granite

Color: red

Quarry location: Småland, Sweden

Description of the stone: Tranas granite is available in two varieties: Tranas Original is Sweden’s most intensely red granite; Tranas Classic has a warm reddish tone, featuring hints of black and gray.

Peculiarities of the stone: Tranas granite has an outstanding appearance and creates an architectural or design accent wherever it is used. It has excellent wear resistance.

Application: interior and exterior, for façades, floors, walls, kitchen and bathroom countertops, sculptures, and more

Finishes: polished, flamed, bushhammered

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Hallindens Granit AB is a modern stone company with a long history. In 1946, founder Bror Lundgren opened the company’s first quarry with Tossene Grey Bohus granite. Today, his grandchildren Johan and Jörgen run the business. On the company webpage, they write: “We are constantly working on renewal and improvement. Everything to be able to meet the wishes and requirements of our customers. Today, Hallindens Granit delivers stone all over the world for various purposes.“

https://hallindensgranit.se/

Contact: Stenbrottet Skarstad 501, 454 92 Brastad, Sweden

Tel: +46 523-411 55

Mail

Technical Data: download

* Tranas Original

* Tranas Classic