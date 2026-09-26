Name of the stone: Palladio Perla Nera

Stone type: granite

Color: black

Quarry location: unspecified

Description of the stone: Palladio Perla Nera is a solid, high-performance granite engineered to ensure maximum outdoor durability against thermal fluctuations and continuous wear. Its deep, dark backdrop, enriched by subtle pearlescent highlights, offers a sophisticated visual appeal, making it ideal for defining spaces with a bold, modern architectural language.

Peculiarities of the stone: High outdoor weather resistance combined with a deep black backdrop featuring pearlescent highlights for a bold, modern visual impact.

Application: Ideal for enhancing outdoor spaces, vertical surfaces, and urban features, it also integrates seamlessly into contemporary interiors seeking a bold personality and a striking visual impact.

Finishes: honed, flammed, polished

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: GRASSI PIETRE s.r.l.

http://www.grassipietre.it/

Contact: Via Madonetta 2, 36024 Castegnero Nanto VI

Tel +39 0444 639092

Fax +39 0444 730071

Email