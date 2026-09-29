A second-generation quarryman with more than 40 years in the industry, Luther began his career in 1985 and joined Rademann Stone in 1992. He was tasked with developing the company’s quarry stone division and, in 1996, helped open its first quarry operation with one loader, one splitter, and six employees.

Over the decades that followed, Luther played an integral role in expanding Rademann Stone’s quarry and fabrication operations. He helped develop quarry locations in Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Rudinger and was instrumental in building the company’s fabrication facility. Today, he oversees quarry extraction at three locations, finished goods production, and a team of nearly 80 employees.

Luther’s impact can also be seen in the generations of quarry professionals he has helped develop. Throughout his career, he has trained and mentored hundreds of employees, sharing his knowledge of quarry operations, safety, equipment, and blasting. His colleagues credit his hands-on leadership and willingness to share decades of experience with helping others grow within the profession.

His commitment to education extends beyond Rademann Stone. Luther regularly participates in quarry and operations tours for students, customers, architects, and industry peers, helping introduce others to the work and opportunities within the natural stone industry. He also played a key role in hosting the Natural Stone Institute’s first Quarry Summit in 2024.

“Andy’s legacy extends beyond our operations and output,” said Reid Johnston of Rademann Stone & Landscape Co., Inc. “His mentorship and dedication have created a culture of excellence that will continue to guide our company long after his retirement.”

Luther was presented with the Thor Lundh Quarrier Award during the 2026 Natural Stone Institute Vermont Study Tour, which brought quarry professionals and industry partners together for several days of quarry visits, education, and industry connection. The tour was coordinated in partnership with NAQAG, further reflecting the group’s focus on strengthening collaboration and knowledge-sharing among North American quarriers.

The Thor Lundh Quarrier Awardwas established in 2024 is named for Thor Lundh, founder of Lundhs AS and a pioneer in the industrialization of natural stone quarrying in Norway. The award recognizes notable career accomplishments in quarrying, dedication to quarry operations, and contributions to furthering the careers and knowledge of other quarry professionals.

The entry deadline for the Thor Lundh Quarrier Award is on May 20.

Learn more about the award at https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/programs/awards/individual-awards/thor-lundh-quarrier-award/