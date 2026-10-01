The “Fidia” kitchen from Italian Vaselli company, designed by Nicola Gallizia Studio in Milan, is built around Rapolano Travertine, a material deeply rooted in Italian building tradition and architectural history, used since antiquity as both a structural and decorative element. The kitchen is entirely clad in stone and takes on the character of a solid, almost monumental presence. “An architecture for living, where material and function converge and act in synergy,” as said in the company’s press release.

Rather than following trends, Fidia engages with the concept of permanence. Durability becomes a design quality before being a material performance, entrusted to the solidity of stone and to an essential formal language conceived to endure over time.

This research is also expressed in the compositional solutions. A leg with an archetypal section supports the island-table. An element that appears suspended, yet is structurally defined, from which the operational volumes of the sink and cooking area emerge. The latter housed within an iron chassis.

The half-height cabinetry completes the system, introducing a permeable threshold between kitchen and living area: not a separation, but a spatial device that fosters visual continuity and interaction, allowing the kitchen to occupy the core of the home.

Travertine is not interpreted as a mere surface finish, but as the original matrix of the design. Each element is custom-made, in relation to space and use, maintaining a clear connection between design gesture and construction.

Alongside the stone, stained oak echoes the warm tones of travertine, while natural sheet metal introduces a technical counterpoint, integrating appliances and reinforcing the dialogue between manufacturing tradition and technological research.

“Fidia thus becomes an example of how design can synthesize the core values of Vaselli: memory, material, and technology, transforming the kitchen into a solid, essential, and timeless presence“, the company writes.

Vaselli

Nicola Gallizia Design Studio