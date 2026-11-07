Name of the stone: Red Carpet

Stone type: granite

Color: red with white veins

Quarry location: Iran

Description of the stone: Dayan’s Red Carpet Granite has a special red color. Its deep red background, crossed by distinctive white veins, creates a strong, dramatic image. The strong tone gives the stone a richer, more powerful presence, while the white veining adds movement and definition to its surface. This depth of color sets Red Carpet Granite apart from other red stones. In other words, this granite doesn’t simply present red as a color, but as character, identity, and intensity.

Peculiarities of the stone:

* Deep, distinctive red coloration

* Darker red tone compared with many similar red granites

* Natural white veining creating strong visual contrast

* Dynamic and individual surface movement

* A bold and distinctive architectural character

* Each slab presents its own natural pattern and composition

Application:

* Feature walls

* Hotel and hospitality interiors

* Luxury residential interiors

* Reception desks and counters

* Flooring and wall cladding

* Staircases

* Monumental and architectural elements

Finishes: Polished, flamed

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Dayan Stone supplies carefully selected Iranian natural stones, specializing in White Travertine, Silver Travertine, and Architectural Onyx for premium architectural and interior design projects worldwide. As the demand for high-quality stone continues to rise, the company has positioned itself as a reliable and innovative supplier for both domestic and international markets. Outstanding is our focus on an extensive inventory and on personalized customer service. And: We believe that every natural stone has a unique story, and our mission is to match that story with timeless architecture.

https://dayanstone.com/

Contact: Dayanstone, 20 Street, Mahmudabad Industrial Zone, Isfahan, Iran

WhatsApp: +98 937 536 2398

Mail

LinkedIn: Zari Saati (Ms)/Dayan Stone

Technical Data: see below

Photo / Rendering: company