Nov 1
2026

Limestone Palladio Artico from Grassi Pietre company.

Name of the stone: palladio artico

Stone type: fine-grained, compact, high-grade limestone

Color: natural white

Quarry location: unspecified

Description of the stone: Palladio Artico is a high-grade, compact, fine-grained limestone, characterized by a bright, natural white color. Quarried from sedimentary formations rich in calcium carbonate and microfossils, it combines aesthetic purity with structural strength.

Limestone Palladio Artico from Grassi Pietre company.

Peculiarities of the stone: Thanks to its high natural reflectivity and fine, uniform grain, Palladio Artico enhances space and luminosity, ensuring seamless stylistic continuity between indoor and outdoor areas.

Application: Suitable for interior and exterior flooring and wall cladding in non-extreme climates, it offers a homogeneous, luminous surface that expands spaces and enhances residential and commercial projects. Ideal for walls, floors, staircases, bathrooms, and architectural details with an elegant, minimalist design.

Finishes: honed, brushed, bushhammered, polished

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Grassi Pietre srl is a family business and has been quarrying and manufacturing the various types of Pietra di Vicenza limestone since 1850. It operates 6 quarries which all are underground. The headquarters are located in Nanto not far from Venice. There, the production is set in a modern plant, and it relies on innovative machinery and highly skilled manpower. A competent and integrated team takes charge of the customers‘ projects, from development to production, thus guaranteeing the best possible results.
http://www.grassipietre.it/

Contact: , Via Madonetta 2, 36024 Castegnero Nanto VI, COD. FISCALE e P. IVA: 03013000249
Tel +39 0444 639092
Fax +39 0444 730071
Email

Technical data: