Name of the stone: palladio artico

Stone type: fine-grained, compact, high-grade limestone

Color: natural white

Quarry location: unspecified

Description of the stone: Palladio Artico is a high-grade, compact, fine-grained limestone, characterized by a bright, natural white color. Quarried from sedimentary formations rich in calcium carbonate and microfossils, it combines aesthetic purity with structural strength.

Peculiarities of the stone: Thanks to its high natural reflectivity and fine, uniform grain, Palladio Artico enhances space and luminosity, ensuring seamless stylistic continuity between indoor and outdoor areas.

Application: Suitable for interior and exterior flooring and wall cladding in non-extreme climates, it offers a homogeneous, luminous surface that expands spaces and enhances residential and commercial projects. Ideal for walls, floors, staircases, bathrooms, and architectural details with an elegant, minimalist design.

Finishes: honed, brushed, bushhammered, polished

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Grassi Pietre srl is a family business and has been quarrying and manufacturing the various types of Pietra di Vicenza limestone since 1850. It operates 6 quarries which all are underground. The headquarters are located in Nanto not far from Venice. There, the production is set in a modern plant, and it relies on innovative machinery and highly skilled manpower. A competent and integrated team takes charge of the customers‘ projects, from development to production, thus guaranteeing the best possible results.

http://www.grassipietre.it/

Contact: , Via Madonetta 2, 36024 Castegnero Nanto VI, COD. FISCALE e P. IVA: 03013000249

Tel +39 0444 639092

Fax +39 0444 730071

Email

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