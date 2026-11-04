The Salone del Mobile.Milan, the world’s leading fair for furniture, design, and home furnishings, will have its 65th issue in Italy’s business capital from April 13 – 18, 2027. Novelties will be:

* Salone Contract;

* Salone Raritas will take place for the 2nd time;

* the biennial Euroluce will have the second edition of The Euroluce International Lighting Forum;

* Salone Satellite will be the showcase for upcoming talents, as usual.

The fair points out: “The role of the Salone extends beyond that of a mere exhibition – it is not just a place for showcasing products and innovation, but a tool capable of forging connections, generating knowledge and bringing the sector closer to the various levels of professional demand.“



Salone Contract is the strategic initiative through which the Salone is building a platform dedicated to a market in which value is shifting from individual products to the ability to integrate products, services, expertise and management within complex projects. Producing a high-quality product is no longer enough: one must be able to engage with architects, interior designers, developers, investors, and professional operators and clients, meeting requirements that include customisation, large volumes, timescales and costs, logistics, installation, coordination and reliability throughout the entire project. The selection of exhibiting companies reflects this approach: Salone Contract was conceived as a structured, specialised event aimed at organisations capable of combining design quality, industrial capability and operational reliability, and of engaging with an international professional clientele. The Masterplan by Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten / OMA will give shape to this platform. In a partnership, PwC will underpin the project, designed to provide businesses with the context, knowledge, data and analytical tools needed to navigate a complex and rapidly evolving market.



Salone Raritas will return for a second edition that is larger in scale, more extensive in offering and more international in scope, reinforcing its role as a platform dedicated to limited editions, one-off pieces, antiques and high-end creative craftsmanship. Raritas was created to connect special-edition production with the professional design market, in which architects, interior designers, developers and hospitality professionals are increasingly on the lookout for objects capable of lending identity, distinctiveness and specific quality to spaces. Curated by Annalisa Rosso, Editorial and Cultural Director-Advisor, with exhibition design by Formafantasma, the first name to be announced for the second edition is India Mahdavi, an architect, designer and set designer.



Euroluce marks the return of the most important biennial event dedicated to lighting design, at a time when light is taking on an increasingly multifaceted role in contemporary design. Research, technology, control systems, sustainability, artificial intelligence, wellbeing, the relationship with natural light and the quality of spaces are broadening the field of action for companies and designers. The second edition of The Euroluce International Lighting Forum, curated by Annalisa Rosso, will be informed by this evolution, revisiting the Light for Life. Light for Spaces concept and developing it as an interdisciplinary platform for research into the future of lighting. Light for Life will consider light as an element that permeates life, wellbeing, the environment, energy and our relationship with nature. Light for Spaces will explore the capacity of light to shape and transform architecture and environments.



SaloneSatellite, the project founded and curated by Marva Griffin Wilshire, has been connecting designers under 35 with the world of business and manufacturing since 1998. This role as a bridge between talent and industry is now also reflected in the SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection, which houses 415 objects that have travelled the world. Not a retrospective, but a living archive: prototypes that have become products, encounters between designers and companies that have blossomed into collaborations, projects that have found their way into museums and the international design circuit.





Statistics:

* The 2026 edition of the Salone notched up 316,342 visitors from 167 different countries, 68 from abroad. The number of exhibitors was 1,900 brands 32 countries.

* Among the trade visitors, China again was in first place, with a growing number of trade visitors from Germany (in second place in the top 20, up 5.1% on 2025), Spain (rising to third place, up 8.7%), Austria (in thirteenth place, jumping 15.7%), and Belgium (up 7.3%). Poland grew (in fifth place, +2.1%), stable France in sixth place.

* Compared to non-European markets, attendance of operators from the United

States performed very well (+8.8% compared to 2025) as did that from the United Kingdom (+10.4% compared to 2025). Outside the rankings, visitor numbers from both Canada (+28%) and Mexico (+15%) rose significantly, while there was a strengthening of dynamic regions with new potential, such as Mercosur, (Brasil in fourth place +1.3%), South Korea (in fifteenth place +4.5%).

* There was also a marked presence of the younger generation: 8,057 Italian students, 6,361 foreign students and 700 designers under 35 from 39 countries at SaloneSatellite confirming the event’s role as a bridge between education, research and

industry.

* Design lovers’ numbers grew reaching 37,431 this year.

Salone del Mobile.Milan

Photos / renderings: Salone del Mobile.Milan.