„Ritorno” (Return) by Julia Marmi: new surfaces with micro decoration in Piasentina stone

The company from Cividale del Friuli in the far northeast region of Italy had a stand at Cersaie fair

Julia Marmi from Cividale del Friuli in the far northeast region of Italy, has its focus on the extraction and processing of Piasentina stone.

This year, for the first time, the company presented a stand of its own at Cersaie fair for architecture tiles and bathroom furniture in Bologna. It showed several new finishes and surfaces. „Ritorno” (Return) was the title given to the new collection with micro decorations. The usual size is 40x60x1 cm, but dimensions on demand are also possible. The design comes from Tideo Design.

„Piasentina Stone, extracted exclusively in a small area of the north-eastern foothills of Friuli, has excellent technical and aesthetic characteristics. In fact, it is used for both interior and outdoor areas, floors and walls, and for building items of furniture,” as said in a press release.

The area in which Piasentina stone is extracted is a narrow strip of the Julian Prealps located near Cividale, in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Julia Marmi has 3 quarries, giving it an excavation availability of 1,500,000 cubic meters.

The name „Piasentina Stone” comes from an anecdote of Friulian origin, according to which the major clients from Udine described it as „una pietra che la piase”– “a material that is liked”— very highly valued for its physical and aesthetic attributes.

Julia Marmi is part of the Consortium of Producers of Piasentina Stone, formed in 1965 for the protection and development of this product, and to provide services to companies and designers.

Julia Marmi

Photos: Julia Marmi

(12.10.2017, USA: 10.12.2017)