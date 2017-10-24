German Design Award 2018 also given to products using natural stone

The aim of the prize is to the support the German industry in „generating an added brand value through design“

The seat „Blow“ is one of the winners of the German Design Award 2018. „Prizes will only be awarded to projects that truly represent pioneering contributions to the German and international design landscape“, as said on the webpage. The prize is bestowed by the German Design Council which was established on the initiative of the German Parliament in 1953. The aim is to support the German „industry in all matters consistently aimed at generating an added brand value through design“.

The jury’s comment to „Blow“: „The side table combines two materials perfectly: stone and glass. The pedestal made of natural stone grounds the table and is the ideal counterpart to the table top, made of hand-blown glass manufactured in a complex process. The liaison of these two – at first glance – contrasting materials appears effortless and almost self-evident. This exciting contrast between the table top and the table base creates a particular style element. The translucent colored glass body offers exciting vistas.“

Draenert: „Blow“



Another award went to the „Stone Plant Sculpture“, a combination of limestone and living boxwood. „The maximum minimalistic stone-plant-sculpture is the European version of a Japanese Zen garden“, the jury writes. Design from Glaßer und Dagenbach, available at Franken-Schotter.

„Stone Plant Sculpture“



The German Design Award is also given to projects from architecture. Works including natural stone were the Chetian Cultural Center in China, the house Köln Hahnwald in Germany the futuristic tickets sales in a Chinese cinema (1, 2, 3)

Another award was given to Mystone Ardesia, a copy of natural stone slate produced by Marazzi Group.

Mystone Ardesia



Cosentino was awarded for Trilium, a brand of Dekton Engineered Stone.

Cosentino: Engineered Stone Trilium



Photos: companies

(24.10.2017, USA: 10.24.2017)