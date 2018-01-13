Carrara natural stone fair comes back with the new name „Carrara squared“

The so-called future „concept-event“ shall create value-added with „Marmotec_Hub_4.0“ and „White Carrara Downtown“ as parts

After some months with discussions, if old Carrara Marmotec will be shut down, the fair is back with an event on June 04 – 06, 2018. It will be a „new concept-event“ of which the video on the webpage gives a glimpse: „I am Carrara, daughter of beauty“ a female voice says.

The new fair will activate all emotions that are connected to the regional marble.

Marmotec was, so to say, the mother of all stone fairs: when it was held in 2016, it had had already 32 issues, the later in a biennial rhythm.

Now Internazionale Marmi Macchine (IMM) is obviously trying to give the fair a renaissance by pointing out simply „Carrara“ as brand. No question: the small city between the quarry-mountains and the sea is the worldwide symbol for the noble marble.

The new event has as name „Carrara2“. The meaning is clear: the new fair will create an added value by comprising a „Marmotec_Hub_4.0“ and a „White Carrara Downtown“.

The Marmotec-part will show machinery innovations and new ideas for stone for which the region stands. The location continues to be the fairground in Marina di Carrara.

The Downtown-part is a cultural event bringing together stone art and design objects within the ambiance of the historic city with its small streets and open-air-restaurants.

Something new is also to be reported from the buyers-program: it is no more free, as said on the webpage! „The package for stone buyers comprise B2B-metings and an auction of blocks and slabs“ – participants will have to pay 500 €.

