Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Noah might have stepped on Armenian Orient company’s ARARAT travertine after the flood
Type of stone: TRAVERTINE
Quarry: Ararat (Armenia)
Usage: Floors, wall cladding, mosaics, columns, staircases, balusters, cornices, cladding of fire places, bathrooms and swimming pools, hand rails, window sills, countertops, statues, fountains, etc.
Physical Characteristics:
Proportion gravity, kg/m³: 2500
Force resistance: 1138
Porosity, %: 4.5-10.1
Water absorptivity, %: 0.6-2.1
Freezing cycle: 25
Chemical Characteristics:
SiO2: 0-3.88
Al2O3: up to 2.24
Fe2O3: up to 1.70
MgO: 0.78
CaO: 51.15-56.00
SO3: 0.06-0.25
Other: 40.30-44.06
Contact:
Orient Stone LLC, Armenia
http://www.orientstone.am
Mail
Photos: Orient Stone
(04.02.2018, USA: 02.04.2018)