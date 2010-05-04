Noah might have stepped on Armenian Orient company’s ARARAT travertine after the flood



Name: ARARAT

Type of stone: TRAVERTINE

Quarry: Ararat (Armenia)

Usage: Floors, wall cladding, mosaics, columns, staircases, balusters, cornices, cladding of fire places, bathrooms and swimming pools, hand rails, window sills, countertops, statues, fountains, etc.

Physical Characteristics:

Proportion gravity, kg/m³: 2500

Force resistance: 1138

Porosity, %: 4.5-10.1

Water absorptivity, %: 0.6-2.1

Freezing cycle: 25

Chemical Characteristics:

SiO2: 0-3.88

Al2O3: up to 2.24

Fe2O3: up to 1.70

MgO: 0.78

CaO: 51.15-56.00

SO3: 0.06-0.25

Other: 40.30-44.06

Contact:

Orient Stone LLC, Armenia

http://www.orientstone.am

Mail

Photos: Orient Stone

(04.02.2018, USA: 02.04.2018)