Sollos Company of Brazil and designer Jader Almeida: setting accents with stone in furniture design

Local quartzites and granites with intense colors seldom implemented / A niche for individual customer service

Brazil traditionally entertains a strong furniture manufacturing industry because its climate is made to grow, and nurture wood needed for this purpose. The name of the country is even derived from the Paubrasilia tree from which Brazilwood is cut. Manufacturers have recently discovered natural stone as a complementary material. One case in point is Sollos with its headquarters in Santa Catarina Province.

Recently the furniture fair Fimma, also at home in the country’s South, had held a competition for such design ideas.

Sollos had caught the eye of visitors at the Milan furniture fair and at presentations all around the city during the FuoriSalone. Jader Almeida of São Paulo is Sollo’s designer.

He does not originate from the stone branch. This is important as stonemasons who try their hand at design always begin with an idea of sculpting: They generally carve their creations from a block of stone. In the end, the object is clumsy and heavy, often unmarketable.

Jader Almedia in contrast designed numerous pieces of furniture where stone is but an aesthetic accent. He uses mostly white or black marble from Italy – surprising since Brazil has an abundance of colorful quartzites or granites.

So, we asked Vincius Pandolfo of Sollos what the reasons are: „Local marble Rosa Paraná, e.g., can come in any hue from almost white to a strong pink – customers want reliability in color and structure as one would find in Carrara Marble or Nero Marquina.“

The problem is known in the field of interior design.

Note: local antipathy to strong colors is even exacerbated as many architects and designers are uncertain of their implementation; white or black, on the other hand are reliable partners.

A general question from the point of view of the stone branch: are strong and distinct colors of no use in the furniture manufacturing?

On the contrary! They provide an opportunity for profit through added value: Customers have the unique opportunity to choose a special stone on the computer that is particularly suited for their furniture.

In the upper end sector, this is already the norm.

And finally, a small excursion into the Brazilian wood and its historic background: during the first years after discovery of the East of South America around 1500, Portuguese colonialists really didn’t know what to do with the southern hemisphere. Point of focus was the unusual world of flora and fauna, from which the land derived its name „Terra dos Papagaios“ (Land of the Parrots) next to the official „Terra da Santa Cruz“ (Land of the Holy Cross.

Brazilwood alone brought a pretty profit although the wood did not serve to build but to manufacture dies for Europe’s textile industry because of its red color. The intensity of its red was seldom found elsewhere and impressed the Portuguese who dubbed it „brasa“ (glowing coal).

Even today Brazil’s wood industry is the topic of heated discussions: i.e. in connection with the rainforests of the Amazon region.

Sollos

Jader Almeida

Photos: Sollos

See also:





(03.10.2019, USA: 10.03.2019)