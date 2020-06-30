Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone

“Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair”, i.e. the virtual edition of the stone fair, was launched on June 06, 2020 and had 193,666 page views in the first week. Clicks from China were on place 1, followed by India, Turkey, USA, Italy, Portugal, Egypt, Brazil, Pakistan and Singpur, according to the organizer. More

Granite sludge can substitute 40% of conventional aggregates in the production of self-compacting concrete, researchers from the Spanish University of Cordoba have found.

Coade stone from around 1800 was an architectural ceramic that looked like natural stone. JSTOR Daily tells the story of this early example of a material copy – and of the women who ran the business.

Red Rapakivi granite from Finland and Russia has good chances to be named a Global Heritage Stone Resource (GHSR) (1, 2).

Macael Mármol association has published the 3rd issue of its online magazine (Spanish).

At the New Jersey Laurelwood Arboretum Sculpture Trail, the second work of art has been installed. It will have 15 sculptures, all for sale.

“Greece Will Never Drop Fight for Return of Parthenon Marbles”, says the country’s Culture Minister and calls the British Museum’s stance “outdated and colonialist”.

“Cobblestone” is the name carpet manufacturer G.T.Design gave its new collection. “The motif recalls the typical pavings of historic centers in Italian cities, with their uneven geometry and shades,” as said in the press release. Designer was Deanna Comellini.

The Federation of the Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) has earmarked a sum of Rs. 5 Crores to fight the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The World Asteroid Day was again held on June 30, 2020. There was no current warning, but a lot of information e.g. about the monitoring of space.

Batsford & Fry’s classic „The Cathedrals of England” from the 1930s has been issued in a new edition.

Natural stone in the national parks of France’s Occitaine region (on the Mediterranean and near Spain) is the topic of an analyzis that can be downloaded in French from the Savoir French website. The background is that President Macron wants to create 3 new parks.

The Stone Fair in Poznan will take place as scheduled November 17 – 20, 2020, the organizerinforms. The Early Bird Rate for exhibitors has been extended until August 31. Contact: Hanna Lisiecka, Tel: +48 691 028 384, Mail.

Video of the month: Stonethica is an Italian company that produces new slabs from leftover marble. Designer is Moreno Ratti (video, 1).

(01.07.2020, USA: 07.01.2020)