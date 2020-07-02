Apprentice prizes awarded by the Federal Association of Austrian Stonemasons

The competition offers young people the opportunity to try out design tools and present their creative work to the public

The Federal Association of Austrian Stonemasons has again awarded its annual prizes. This time we present the winners of the prize for apprentices. Recently we had presented the Monument Award, before that the award for particularly well-designed gravestones.

The Austrian stonemason apprentice prize was awarded for the second time this year. Applications are open to stonemasonry apprentices, vocational students and students of technical and vocational colleges from all over Austria. The competition offers them the opportunity to present their creative projects to a wider public.

Often it only takes the simplest of design tools to create a strong work, explained juror and presenter Dr. Arnold Reinthaler, himself an artist and master stonemason, at the award ceremony.

Contact: Steinzentrum Hallein (German)

See also:



(03.07.2020, USA: 07.03.2020)