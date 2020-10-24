Marmomac Renews Support of Natural Stone Institute Grande Pinnacle Award

Marmomac has renewed its sponsorship for the Natural Stone Institute’s Grande Pinnacle Award for the next four years. Marmomac has sponsored the Grande Pinnacle Award since its inception in 2008.

The Grande Pinnacle Award is presented to the best overall project entered in the Pinnacle Awards. The winner will receive a trip to Marmomac including round trip economy airfare, four nights lodging, and registration. One architect from the winning project will also receive this award.

In announcing the renewal, Natural Stone Institute CEO Jim Hieb stated: “We look forward to continuing this important partnership with Marmomac. The Grande Pinnacle represents the best use of natural stone in the Pinnacle Awards, and as such, it makes perfect sense for the winner to receive a trip to Verona to attend Marmomac. We appreciate Marmomac’s support of this prestigious program.”

Veronafiere Deputy Marketing Director Elena Amadini added: “Marmomac and the Natural Stone Institute share the goal of promoting the use of natural stone by engaging the design community and challenging it to use stone in increasingly aesthetic and diverse ways. Our sponsorship of the Grande Pinnacle Award is thus a perfect fit in pursuit of this common goal.”

The Pinnacle Awards honor projects whose beauty, creativity, and craftsmanship exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone in residential and commercial applications. Last year’s Grande Pinnacle award recipient was honored at TISE in January 2020 and at Marmomac ReStart, the first entirely virtual edition of Marmomac, which took place in September.

Learn more about the Pinnacle Awards at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/awards.

