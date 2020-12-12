Xiamen Stone Fair’s virtual “Cloud“ launches volume 3 of its “Quarry Planet“ series with a kaleidoscope of 16 quarries from all over the world

The focus is on stones with colors from white and yellow to pink

After two volumes of the “Quarry Planet“ series with new and older quarries in China, the third issue is about sites from all over the world where granite, marble or limestone is produced. The focus is on materials with colors from white and yellow to pink.

The fair’s newsletter gives some basic information about stone colors, their mineralogical basis and their esthetic effects:

What gives each stone a different color? According to geological research, the color of a stone is determined by the mineral composition it is made of:

Granite is composed of quartz, feldspar, micas, amphiboles, and other minerals. A large proportion of potassium feldspar will make granite pinkish, while with more quartz and amphibole, the granite surface will likely be speckled black and white.

Marble is mainly made up of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) with a minor amount of impurities like clay minerals, pyrite, iron oxides, graphite, and bituminous material. Fewer impurities result in a whiter color. Yet impurities can make the marble more colorful with green, blue, grey, pink, yellow, or black.

“Quarry Planet“ volume 3: A Kaleidoscope of World Quarries

