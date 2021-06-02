Table lamp “Leina“ by designer Matteo Nunziati and Italian company Tato

Italian Tato company sent us the following press release:

Tato brand is presenting Leina, an alternative version of the Lea table lamp from 2019. Both models are directly related by their essential shape created by two intersecting cylinders, but Leina is smaller in size and displays a yet unseen and modern combination between the base in black Marquina marble, white Carrara and Portoro marble and the satin-finish polycarbonate shade.

With this new product, Tato continues its research endeavor with the best names in the world of design and renews its collaboration with Matteo Nunziati. This fruitful encounter is founded on the exploration of immediately familiar expressive solutions and on a double valency – at once classic and contemporary – of these pieces which become ‘instant classics’ and leave an indelible mark in the beholder’s memory.

Measurements: h 40 cm, l 23 cm, shade diameter 20 cm.

Lea is a table lamp also composed by two simple cylinders that intersect and give life to a highly elegant object, also thanks to the use of refined materials such as a shade of hand-blown satin glass and a marble body.

Measurements: 30 x 35x h 40 cm

MATTEO NUNZIATI is considered one of the most influential international architects and designers of his generation. Specialized in luxury hotels, wellness centers, SPA and residential projects, Matteo Nunziati has realized projects over the years in Italy, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India, Maldives, China, USA. Art director and designer for some of the best brands of Made in Italy, he won numerous Italian and international awards.

A young brand founded by Filippo Cristina, TATO is internationally known for the classic and contemporary poetics that distinguish its collections of evergreen, cultured and sophisticated lamps and furniture. The rediscovery of timeless languages through careful research conducted in the archives of architects/designers that have generated the success of Made in Italy design, gives rise to iconic pieces and authored editions that seduce due to their duality – as testimonies of the past that are still strongly contemporary.

