How international soccer championships are and have been reflected in natural stone

At the 2008 European soccer championship, master stonemason Helmut Moser from Seekirchen had created a soccer ball with a diameter of 2008 mm – but at that time the venues were in Austria and Switzerland (see photo above and link below). Now, however, the tournament is played elsewhere, although Switzerland, judging by the results so far, would have every reason to honor its team with a memento in the enduring material of natural stone.

Yet, the Geological Survey based in Vienna has come up with something special for its webpage: under the title “Geology is round – Euro2020“, polished rock spheres from all participating countries are displayed there. They are intended to “illustrate the diversity of Europe’s geology,“ according to the webpage.

As we know from plate tectonics that the world of rocks is permanently in motion, the Federal Institute actively brings the course of the tournament on its webbpage: “At the beginning, the spheres are arranged according to the 6 groups of the EM – but later they will continuously be regrouped. Whether at the end the 45 million years old Nummuliten limestone from France, the two billion years old iron dolerite from Russia or even the approximately 200 million years old Adneter marble from Austria will be on top, remains open.“

There have already been answers to that.

For the 2014 World Cup, the German company Juma from the Altmühltal in Bavaria had presented a bathtub made of marble in the shape of a soccer shoe.

Austrian Geological Survey (German)

