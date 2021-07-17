Miscellaneous: ideas around natural stone

“Marmointarsia“ is a wall mosaic by Endre Nemes at Högsboer Medborgarhuset in Gothenburg, Sweden. The artist, more known for his paintings, created it in 1955 from 60 different types of stone from around the world. He worked on it for 7500 hours.

Mosaic Companies has acquired Walker Zanger and Opustone, industry-leading distributors of luxury natural and engineered stone slabs and tiles in the North American market. Mosaic is a holding company that also includes Surfaces Southeast, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty wall and mosaic coverings to the home center and specialty retail markets.

In Carrara, the first course to the Executive Master in Mining Engineering for Ornamental Stone Quarries has started. It is organized by the Politecnico di Torino and the Fondazione Marmo (Italian).

“Rethink Marble“ is the name Italian company Margraf gave its new concept for sustainability. It involves solar cells, energy-saving machinery and avoiding or recycling of stone residues, respectively (Italian).

Italy’s exporters of stone technologies seem to have recovered from the pandemic: Compared to the previous year, they recorded a growth of +10.2% from January to March 2021, as said at the General Assembly of the Confindustria Marmomacchine association. Exports of stone products, on the other hand, again saw a decline (-4.1%), while other exporting countries reached a strong growth. Together with Italy’s export organization ICE, the association is therefore organizing an incoming project for 30 target countries for the coming Marmomac trade fair, it was added (Italian, 1).

The GaLaBau fair in Nuremberg, Germany (September 14 – 17, 2022) has again its early bird discount for exhibitors until 30 September 2021. The event’s focus is on design, construction and maintenance of urban and green spaces, sports grounds, golf courses and playgrounds.

In Berlin, the new subway station “Museumsinsel“ in the city center was put into operation. Walls, floors and stairs are covered with German Kösseine granite. Spectacular is the ceiling like a starry sky after a stage design by Friedrich Schinkel for Mozart‘s Magic Flute (German).

Video of the month: In the Danish city of Blokhus, the world’s tallest sandcastle has been built with its 21.16 m in height about 3 m taller than the last Guiness Book Record holder in Germany. Dutch sand sculptor Wilfried Stijger and 30 companions used nearly 30 t of sand plus ingredients. On top of the castle, he placed the Covid-19 virus (video, 1)

(18.07.2021, USA: 07.18.2021)