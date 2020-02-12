Grassi Pietre has staged its underground quarry „Cava Acque di Grancona” as a museum for visitors

It shows the importance of Pietra di Vicenza for the region since the times of Andrea Palladio

A visit to a quarry is always an experience, even for old hands in the stone sector or the construction industry. The Italian company Grassi Pietre has now added to the unique experience with its underground quarry „Cava Acque di Grancona”: the path through the halls in the mountain is staged as a museum, where information about the extraction of the stones over the centuries and examples of their use are shown.

Grassi Pietre is a family business that has been quarrying limestone in the Vicenza area between Venice and Verona for 150 years. At present, the company is run by siblings Mariavittoria and Francesco.

They had noticed that there was no public documentation of the family history and the role of Pietra di Vicenza plays in the region. So they engaged the architect Silvia Sandini, who drew up the concept for the company museum in the quarry.

She designed a path through the vast underground halls. It leads to several stations where stone objects from different eras are displayed and their history is told. The stations are titled „I Mascheroni” (The Masks), „Gli Animali” (The Animals), „La Scultura in Giardino” (sculptures for the garden), „Laboratorio del Marmo” (the company’s design brand), „Grassi Pietre exhibition” and „Il Lapidarium”.

However, it is not only about the artistic use of the stone, but also about the architecture. As the Pietra di Vicenza is considered to be a stone of Andrea Palladio, who built numerous famous buildings in Vicenza and the close proximity. In the first of his „I quattro libri dell’architettura” (Four Books of Archtecture), Palladio devotes himself to stone.

The exhibition can be visited by architects, designers or experts on request by e-mail to the company.

Note: temperature in the halls is a constant 14 degrees and the floor can be muddy.

Grassi Pietre

Photos: Grassi Pietre

