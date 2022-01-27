Ist Chinas Zurückhaltung von den Märkten im Westen der wichtigste Grund dafür, dass im Jahr 2021 alle großen Naturstein-Exportländer gegenüber den Vorjahr Zuwächse von über 25% erreicht haben?

Brasilien hat gerade sagenhafte +35,5% gemeldet, und zum Beispiel aus der Türkei werden ähnliche Zahlen kommen / Wie geht das mit gestiegenen Frachtkosten zusammen?

Brasiliens landesweiter Natursteinverband Centrorochas (Centro Brasileiro dos Exportatodres de Rochas Ornamentais) hat uns seine Exportzahlen für 2021 geschickt, die wir ohne eigene Analyse und ohne Kommentar wiedergeben (siehe unten). Das würden wir im Normalfall grundsätzlich nicht machen, diesmal aber ist die Situation besonders: Brasilien hat 2021 gegenüber dem Vorjahr sagenhafte +35,5% erreicht, und nicht nur Brasilien, sondern alle anderen Exportriesen haben vergleichbare Zuwächse verzeichnet – das im 2. Jahr der Corona-Pandemie!

Die Frage ist also: was kann man an solchen Steigerungen ablesen, wo sie doch von allen erreicht wurden?

Spiegelt sich in ihnen vielleicht nur die Kompensation der teilweise mehr als -20% vom Vorjahr wieder? Zumindest im Fall von Brasilien kann das nicht der Fall sein, weil das Land schon 2020 mit positivem Ergebnis abgeschlossen hatte.

Die Antwort könnte in Asien liegen: China hatte 2019 und 2020, unter anderem wegen Donald Trump, seine Exporte reduziert, dies zumindest bei den Lieferungen in die USA und Europa. Bei den riesigen Mengen auch an Endprodukten, die es seit ziemlich genau 2 Jahrzehnten auf die Weltmärkte geworfen hat, könnte das die Erklärung für das aktuelle Wachstum bei den Exportländern sein. Die folgende Tabelle aus Dr. Carlo Montanis Statistik-Jahrbuch „XXXII Rapporto marmo e pietre bel mondo 2021 / XXXII marble and stone in the world 2021“ zeigt die Entwicklung von Chinas Steinexporten in den letzten Jahren:

Haben also die Gewinner des letzten Jahres im Wesentlichen von einer Marktlücke profitiert?

Wir werden also, bis wir Klarheit über die größeren Zusammenhänge haben, die Exportstatistiken der Länder für 2021 unkommentiert online stellen.

Denn zu den enormen Exportsteigerungen gibt es weitere Fragen:

* Wie konnten diese gelingen, wo es doch extrem gestiegene Frachtraten gab?

* Haben die Kunden die damit verbundenen Preissteigerungen für Naturstein einfach so akzeptiert?

* Wären sie vielleicht sogar bereit, noch mehr für dieses besondere Material zu bezahlen?

Im folgenden die Zahlen des brasilianischen Verbandes:

The stone sector hits an all-time record in exports in the first year of the Centrorochas and ApexBrasil partnership.

Exports registered the best sales in the history of the sector in 2021, 1.34 billion dollars, according to data released by the Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stones Exporters

The Brazilian exports of ornamental stones exceeded, in 2021, the levels of sales recorded in the pre-pandemic period and in the entire history of the sector. According to data released by the Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stones Exporters (Centrorochas), last year the country invoiced 1.34 billion dollars.

Between January and December, the Brazilian market sent 2.4 million tons to 132 countries located in all five continents and reached 35.5% of growth compared to 2020. One of the main reasons for the large increase is the greater sense of safety of entrepreneurs in exporting their products after the agreement signed between Centrorochas and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). Together, the two entities are developing It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, a project to encourage exports in the sector that currently supplies about 140 companies.

The United States leads as the largest consumer representing 62.7% of all exports. Followed by China (11.5%), Italy (6.5%), and Mexico (3.8%). The four countries are part of the eight target markets indicated by the sectoral project.

“In a year logistically complex, the national stone sector achieved this historical record. The credibility of Centrorochas with the entrepreneurs, added to the milder scenario of the pandemic in the second half of 2021, to the development of the actions of the sectoral project and also to the world’s civil construction sector heating up, contributed to this advance. We exceeded by almost 40 million dollars our highest sales until then, which had been registered in 2013”, declared the president of Centrorochas, Tales Machado.

“The year of 2021 was full of challenges, but together we knew how to transform them into opportunities and victories. It is gratifying to see that our partnership with the ornamental stone sector generated record exports and, consequently, contributed to more jobs and income to the benefit of thousands of Brazilian families”, declared the president of ApexBrasil, Augusto Pestana.

The Largest exporting states

Espírito Santo (83.3%), Minas Gerais (9.9%) and Ceara (2.8%) were the three states that exported the most ornamental stones from January to December last year. The state of Espírito Santo was the biggest exporter of the sector in 2021, accumulating a total of US$ 1.14 billion, accounting for 83.3% of the total value of the stone exports in Brazil.

The capixaba (Espírito Santo) evolution during the year, regarding the previous year, was 37.02% in value (dollar) and 8.95% in weight (ton), showing an organic growth in added value of exported materials of 25.77% in average price (dollar/ton). Minas Gerais totaled US$ 132.76 million and a growth of 25.5%, remaining the second largest Brazilian exporter. Ceara accumulated a total of US$ 37.87 million and 50% growth in exports in the referred period, highlighting the shipment of quartzite, raw or processed.

According to the president of the Union of the Ornamental Stones, Lime and Limestone Industry of the State of Espírito Santo (Sindirochas), Ed Martins, the sector is responsible for approximately 10% of Espírito Santo’s GDP and it concentrates the largest number of companies in the country, generating about 25 thousand direct jobs and 100 indirect jobs in the state. “The productive chain of stones has close to 1,600 companies in Espírito Santo and 200 mining fronts. When we look at the external market, without leaving aside our domestic market, one of the advantages of our industry is its diversity, which allows us to meet the needs of markets with different profiles”, he pointed out.

About the It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone

The It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone is an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). The program aims to stimulate and increase the exports of Brazilian ornamental stones, through a set of strategic actions for internationalization with promotional activities, strengthening the image and development of the sector in the market worldwide.

About Centrorochas

The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stones Exporters acts directly in the procedures related to the presence of Brazilian businessmen abroad combined with commercial and operational activities related to the development and evolution of Brazilian companies.

About ApexBrasil

ApexBrasil works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve these objectives, the Agency carries out diversified trade promotion actions aiming at promoting exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, supporting the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion leaders to be introduced to the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.

(28.01.2022)