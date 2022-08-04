“Visionary Stone“: at Marmomac (September 27 – 30, 2022), industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto will again explore what can be made of natural stone with the help with CNC machines

What’s in the two photos above: the leaf of a plant in a top view, the carapace of an insect in a side view? We don’t know, but we know: it’s “a Galiotto.“

The industrial designer and stone sector mastermind Raffaello Galiotto, will once again present an exhibition at the upcoming Marmomac (September 27 – 30, 2022) in Verona, where he will explore the limits of what is possible with natural stone. “Visionary Stone“ is the title of the show with works of 9 artists and designers and also by Galiotto himself, who will act as curator.

What will be shown is based on forms from the plant and animal kingdoms, according to a press release.

As you can see: we don’t know anything for sure but are curious.

The hallmark of the presentation on 3 islands in Hall 10 of Marmomac is that the works were created digitally and executed by CNC machines.

Galiotto had already gone through this concept in the Italian Stone Theater in Hall 1 in 2015 with “Digital Lithic Design,“ in 2016 with “The Power of Stone“ and later with the series “Percorsi d’Arte“ (Ways of Art).

By the way, architecture professor Giuseppe Fallacara, another stone mastermind, will present “Discovering Italy” featuring student ideas for street furniture and urban design, also in Hall 10.

Marmomac, September 27 – 30, 2022

(05.08.2022, USA: 08.05.2022)