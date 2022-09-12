Eight winners from all over the world received the 2022 biennial Tucker Design Awards for innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone

The Bybee prize went to architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien

The 2022 Tucker Design Awards were presented at a ceremony in Toronto on June 29, 2022. Eight projects and their design teams were celebrated along with architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien of TWBTA as the 2022 Bybee Prize recipients.

The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition honors members of the architecture and design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The prize was started 1977 by the Building Stone Institute which merged in 2018 with the Marble Institute of America forming today’s Natural Stone Institute.

The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee, is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone. Tod and Billie teach at Yale University as the Charles Gwathmey Professors in Practice. Tod is a trustee of the Cranbrook Educational Community and the American Academy in Rome. In 2021 Billie was appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, serving as the fi rst Asian-American and woman to be Chair. As educators and practitioners they are deeply committed to creating a better world through architecture.

In 2022, the jurors were Craig Copeland (Pelli Clarke & Partners), Roger Jackson (FFKR Architects), and Cathy Offenberg (IBI Group).

Design Workshop, Andesite Ridge Retreat, mGallatin County, Montana

Atelierjun, Boulder House, Seoul, South Korea

Make Architects, Brookfield Place, Sydney, Australia

Teeple Architects, Calvin & Tina Tyler Hall at Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland

PEI Architects, Chateau Lynch-Bages New Bordeaux Winery, Pauillac, France

John G. Waite Associates, Architects, PLLC, Jefferson Column Capitals University of Virginia Rotunda, Charlottesville, Virginia

Patterhn Ives, LLC, Kol Rinah Synagogue, St. Louis, Missouri

MSR Design, Minneapolis Public Service Building, Minneapolis, Minnesota

