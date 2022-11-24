“Abstract serie“ of the Thai company Stone & Roses: successful upcycling of leftover pieces from stone processing

The narrow slips are placed next to each other at a slight angle, creating large tiles with a special effect

From a distance, the tiles look like a row of reeds swaying in the wind. But in reality, they are thin slips of limestone or



basalt. In its new “Abstract Serie“ tile collection, the Thai company Stone & Roses is putting into practice an exemplary upcycling of waste from the processing of natural stone: The starting material is narrow remnants, such as those that are left over from the straightening of stone edges and are not normally used further. At Stone & Roses, however, the pieces go under the saw again until narrow strips with straight edges, but different lengths are created, which are finally assembled by hand into large tiles with a size of 1221x2581x15mm.

The characteristic feature is that chance is involved in the design and that the arrangement looks as if it has been spread over the tile with an elegant freehand throw. Probably, this reminded us of the wind that moves the stalks of different widths back and forth in the reeds.

Company boss Philippe Narbonne has the empty spaces between the stone filled with epoxy resin. There are two possibilities with the previous variants: either the resin is matched in color to the stone, or it is transparent, for example if the tile is to be translucent as a room divider.

The name of the company wants to remind that the stone has its hard sides, but at the same time beautiful.

Photos: Stone & Roses

