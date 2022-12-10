New in our Stone Finder: ALBAMIEL limestone with a cream tone transmitting the Mediterranean sun and the calm of its coasts, quarried by Spanish Rosalstones company

Name of the stone: Albamiel

Stone type: limestone

Color: cream

Quarry location: Caravaca, in Spain’s autonomous region Murcia not far from the Mediterranean

Description of the stone: Albamiel is a calcarenite natural stone with a very uniform cream color and texture. Also available with a slightly veined effect when cut against the grain.

Peculiarities of the stone: Its color tone transmits the light and the warmth of the Mediterranean sun, with a texture inspiring the calm and beauty of the beaches. Thanks to the subtle veins, it has a high decorative potential.

Application: It can be used in all types of works and decorative elements outdoors and indoors. Its high insulation potential creates a cold feeling when touched, even in the heat. Unique is how it balances the wetness of heavy rain by easily re-evaporating the absorbed water through its pores, thus not leaving puddles behind. It requires only little maintenance.

Finishes: honed, brushed, natural without veins, veined VC

Certifications:

Frost resistant: yes / no

Company: Rosal Stones was founded in 1980 by Manuel Sánchez Marín and his wife, María Robles Jiménez, in the Spanish province of Murcia. As early as 2005, the family-owned firm, now employing 27 people, underwent ISO 9001 and 14001 standards for further development and quality improvement. Since then the company has a clear committment to climate and ressources concerns. Ten years later, the 2nd generation, with the three children of the founders, drew up a plan for 2016 to 2019, during which CO2 emissions have been reduced by 40%. CEO Catalina Sánchez gives a glimpse into the future: “If more suppliers of sustainable construction materials explored these paths, together we could reduce the weight of harmful and highly polluting materials in the construction industry.“

https://rosalstones.com

Contact:

Rosal Stones S.A, Carretera de Granada, km 73, 30400 Caravaca de la Cruz, Murcia, Spain

Tel: +34 629470419

Mail

Technical Data

https://rosalstones.com/en/natural-stone/albamiel/

