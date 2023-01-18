New in our Stone Finder: ARABESCATO CERVAIOLE, a white marble from the famous quarries at Monte Altissimo in the Apulian Alps, from Henraux company

Name of the stone: Arabescato Cervaiole

Stone type: marble

Color: white with gray veins or yellowish spots

Quarry location: at Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps above Servazza municipality in 1150 m height.

Description of the stone: A marble with an ivory-white background and veins arranged in the so-called “ovulated“ structure with dimensions that range from a few centimeters to meters.

Peculiarities of the Stone: The marble belongs to the “marmi brecciati“ (Breccia Marbles), a special stone type from the Apuan Alps. It has been used for centuries due to its striking elegance. A compact material, with low surface porosity.

Application: mainly in interior architecture, kitchen, bathroom, sculptures, product design (furniture), for architectural elements like columns, etc

Finishes: polished

Company: Henraux is one of the most prestigious marble quarrying and processing companies in the world. Its founder was Jean Baptiste Alexandre Henraux, who traveled the countryside with Napoleon’s troops with the mission of finding marble for the planned monuments in France. A year after his inspection in the Apuan Alps, he returned there and founded the Henraux company on January 20, 1821, together with an Italian partner. As early as 1845, the company received its first major order, from the Tsar of Russia. Later, Auguste Rodin was also a frequent guest at the company’s Querceta headquarters. Michelangelo had also praised the quality of those marbles during his explorations in the area: the stone is “of uniform grain, homogeneous, crystalline and reminds of sugar.“ The mountain is “filled with marble until the Day of Judgment,“ he concluded.

https://www.henraux.it/

Contact: Via Deposito, 269, 55047 Querceta (LU) – Toscana, Italy

Tel: +39 0584 7611

Fax: +39 0584 761340

Mail

See also:

