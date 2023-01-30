The 18th International Congress on Dry Stone Walling will be held in Goult, France, October 02-08, 2023, and will have lectures and practical exercises

The overall topic is the usage of the ancient construction technique as a sustainable way for landscaping and water management

The 18th International Congress on Dry stone will be held in Goult (Vaucluse, France) from October 02 to 08, 2023. Its overall theme will be „Dry stone as a resource in a contemporary approach“, with focus on:

• STONE: sustainable and ecological building;

• WATER: how can dry stone walling contribute to water management in times of scarcity or excess, respectively?

It is organized in 3 parts:

* 4 days of participatory construction of dry stone walls from October 03 to 05, open only for professionals;

* 2 days of lectures on October 06 and 07, 2023 (with simultaneous translation in English and French);

3. one day of visits on Sunday, October 08.

The Congress is held every two years. This time, the organizers are the municipality of Goult and the International Society for the Multidisciplinary Study of Dry stone/Société scientifique internationale Pour l’étude pluridisciplinaire de la Pierre Sèche (SPS).

Goult is a picturesque village in the Départment Vaucluse, north of Marseille, not too far from Avignon.

Proposals for lectures of 20 minutes or panels must be sent to the organizers until March 05, 2023 (in English or in French).

Deadline for the guest registration for the Congress is June 30, 2023.

The art of dry stone construction was inscribed in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2018.

Application to host the coming 19th Congress in 2025 is open until September 18, 2023, to the SPS.

Congress, participation fees etc

Goult

International Society for the Multidisciplinary Study of Dry stone / Société scientifique internationale Pour l’étude pluridisciplinaire de la Pierre Sèche (SPS)

See also:



(31.01.2023, USA: 01.31.2023)