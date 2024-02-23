22.02.2022 – 22.02.2024: two years of war in Ukraine

Testament of Bucha: With the car, exhibited last summer in Berlin, four people wanted to escape from the occupied city of Bucha. They were killed by the Russian army. Only after the liberation of the city their remains were found in the vehicle.



(24.02.2024, USA: 02.24.2024)