Building against climate change: “Renaissance of the almost forgotten natural stone“

At a parliamentary evening in Berlin, representatives from the German construction industry and politics learned about the possibilities of the material

The term is ambitious but covers the topic in its entirety: there was talk of a “renaissance of natural stone“ as a building material at a parliamentary evening in Berlin at the beginning of April 2024, where representatives from politics and the construction industry met to discuss a climate-friendly reorientation of construction. This is because the Renaissance in the 16th century brought about a completely new way of thinking – what is new in construction now is that climate protection concerns are taken into account.

This can be achieved if natural stone is rediscovered as a constructive – not just a decorative – material.

The initiative for the meeting came from the German Ornamental Stone Association DNV.

The first aspect of the renaissance is that natural stone offers the possibility of planning buildings with a longer lifespan than is currently the case. This conserves resources and is a key objective of building in times of climate change.

Private individuals can probably be persuaded to rethink their approach in this way, as a new build for several generations pays off. But large investors – how can you make the renaissance palatable to them? This was one of the questions discussed in the exchange of ideas at the end of the event.

At the start of the event, the State Secretary from the Federal Building Ministry expressed her department’s interest in the renaissance of the material. She pointed out that serial and modular construction is also possible with stone, as her ministry has so far mainly propagated with wood.

In essence, the renaissance of natural stone means that it is once again being used constructively (with a load-bearing function) in accordance with its properties. This can be extended to include the possibilities offered by modern technology.

There are three main schools of thought, and the speakers at the Parliamentary Evening presented their own and other projects:



* you place small blocks on top of each other (without mortar):





* for vaults, self-supporting constructions (stereotomy) made of precisely cut bricks are used:



* steel cables are pulled through the stones and tensioned:



The speakers were:

* Junior Professor Anne Hangebruch, Dortmund University of Technology;

* Pierre Bidaud, Creative Director at the Stonemasonry Company, UK;

* Dr. Markus Hennecke, ZM-I Group, Munich.

They showed current examples from many countries.

Pierre Bidaud pointed out another aspect that is rarely considered in construction: the water consumption associated with the extraction and processing of materials is also marginal for natural stone compared to other building materials.

If natural stone is already experiencing a renaissance in the world, at least to some extent, what is the state of affairs in Germany?

The answer is simple: Germany is a country of regulations and standards, and these do not yet exist for these cases. So, initiatives such as the Parliamentary Evening are needed to kick-start the new way of building.

One thing is certain: Stone suitable for building is available everywhere. With the exception of the north, there are quarries within 100 km of practically every location in Germany. This distance is considered the transportation limit, beyond which the CO2 savings are lost again.

And, last but not least: the diverse possibilities of new construction are only gradually opening up.

For example, one speech referred to building floor ceilings with prestressed stones. This type of construction is much faster than usual, allows for thinner ceilings and, last but not least, the stones can be polished in the factory so that the floor is ready for use immediately after installation.

Deutscher Naturwerkstein-Verband DNV (German)

Solid construction with stone will be a main topic at the Stone-tec Congress in June 2024 held in English (program).



Renzo Piano: Chiesa di Padre Pio (1994-2004):

See also:



(29.04.2024, USA: 04.29.2024)