The 11th All India Stone Architecture Awards: innovative ideas for houses without air condition (1)

The All India Stone Architecture Awards (AISAA) honor outstanding uses of Indian natural stone and are presented every two years. We show the winning projects of the 11th round, which were awarded at the India Stonemart exhibition in 2024.

Among the award winners this year and in previous years, we noticed that many of the architects use natural cooling through draughts and shading in their buildings – this may also be an effect of the 45-degree heatwaves that have affected parts of the country and brought record sales for air conditioning manufacturers, as reported by the Times of India.

There are four categories: Exterior Facings, Interior Design, Landscaping, and Green Architecture. Submissions are also open to architects from abroad with projects from there; however, natural stone from India must have been used.

The prize money per category is ₹ 100,000 (about US$ 1,200 each). If there is more than one winner in a category, the prize money will be divided.

In addition to this, there is a trophy and honorable mention in the publicity of the Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS), which organizes the competition. The CDOS was established by the state of Rajasthan with support from the Indian government to promote the country’s stone sector. At its Jaipur headquarters, it has a showroom, a testing laboratory, a museum, and a natural stone park.

In a separate report, we present the projects awarded with special commendations. They do not receive prize money.

India Stonemart, February 01. – 04., 2024

Photos: CDOS



Winner Interior Design: Architect Prasanna Baburao Morey, project “Padvi – The Verandah“ in Pune, Maharashtra:The clients, Mr. Paresh and Mrs. Sameeksha, are socialists, according to the project description, and the lives of migrant workers are particularly important to them. For them, the project was about an ensemble of living and – especially for the children – learning. The complex was modeled on caves dug into a hillside. The architect imitated their structure and created an ensemble of open rooms that merge into one another on rising levels. The bedrooms have closable doors and windows. The building material is local basalt. The construction method is the traditional dry stone wall, built by local craftsmen. “A site that can be asserted as an epitome of human creation – harmonious and balanced,“ reads the description.

https://www.pmamadhushala.com/



Winner Interior Design: Architect Surya Prasanth, Carving A Court of Quietude in a Bustling Cityscape, in Ernakulam, Kerala: The residence in the midst of the hectic city environment aims to be a place of tranquility and well-being. It is designed more like a perforated cloak than a solid cloth – the wind can blow in and out and thus provides natural cooling; the light can enter the rooms through passages and thus also brings the shadow and the experience of time with it. The choice of materials, which also serve the experience of the fabrics, is particularly important. In addition to granite for the entrance, these include wood and earth-colored terracotta, concrete and brick. At the center of the complex, an open staircase leads upwards. At the bottom there is a water pool and plants.

https://mudbricks.in/



Winner Green Architecture: Architect Santosh N Ramane, Vitthalai Temple project in Kolhapur, Maharashtra: “A place without a temple is like a desert, says the Tamil poet,“ reads the project description. Stone is the right material for this because it has a long service life. Black basalt was used, brought in from around ten kilometers away from the village. Local farmers contributed numerous boulders from their fields. A stone saw was installed on site, where the stonemasons and artists worked on the stones. The whole village was involved. The architecture was based on classical temples: the first room is about sensory experience through sight, the second about hearing and the third about experiencing the inner world of the person.

https://artnspacestudio.com/



Winner Landscaping: Architect Yatin Pandya, Shantivan Memorial project in Ahmedabad, Gujarat: The memorial is dedicated to Shri Indravadan Modi, an important player in Indian pharmacy, who even in his old age dedicated three weeks every year entirely to meditation. The memorial, commissioned by Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has a temple at its center where Shri Indravadan was cremated. Paths with milestones trace his 87 years of life. Numerous geometric shapes and figures in stone are reminiscent of the spiritual world as conceived by Indravadan Modi.

https://footprintsearth.com/



Winner Exterior facings: Architects Brinda Somaya & Nandini Sampat (Somaya and Kalappa Consultants, SNK), Thomas House project in Mumbai, Maharashtra: Built in 1904, Thomas House (also known as Kodak House) is one of the oldest buildings in Mumbai. It was to be used by the renowned Cathedral and John Connon School. A bank had previously been based there. A thorough restoration was due: The building in the Fort neighborhood has a striking load-bearing structure made of brick and natural stone in the neoclassical style of the 19th century. It is a listed building.

https://www.snkindia.com/

