11th All India Stone Architecture Awards (2): a home adapted to the hot climate, a restaurant with a special ambiance, a villa that uses the sustainability of natural stone

In our 1st report on the 11th edition of the All India Stone Architectural Awards (AISAA) we presented the winning projects. Now we present the Commendations for which there was no prize money.

Commendation in the category Green Architecture: Architects Shreya Dalwadi & Kalpesh Dalwadi, Harmony Architect: Amroliwala residence project in Vadodara, Gujarat: Temperature regulation played a special role in this residential building in a hot and humid climate. To achieve this, the architects created a constant breeze through the building by giving it a shaded courtyard. They also took the tolerable night temperatures into the day using stone to store the cold. The load-bearing walls, which are made of rubble stone, are striking. Natural stone was also used for the floor coverings. There are three types, which come from the surrounding area: green Kota stone, black and gray Granite, black Kadappa. Other materials include rammed earth, recycled wood, and terracotta roof tiles. The property includes a newly planted Miyawaki Forrest, also known as Tiny Forrest: 3000 small trees and bushes on around 10,000 sq ft, which draw a lot of CO2 from the air and quickly develop into centers of local biodiversity according to the concept of the Japanese Akira Miyawaki.

Commendation in the category Landscaping: Architects Hemali Shrivastav, Ganesh Gulve, Sharad Maheshwari, and Prateek Jangid, Filos 24/7 project, Jodhpur, Rajasthan: The restaurant not only promises good food but also an appealing ambiance, the founders write on Facebook: “It’s the menu, ambiance, decor, service, interiors, architecture, landscaping, and much more!“ The architects drew their inspiration from the architecture of India, where quarry stones for walls and floors are indispensable. Another piece of wisdom from the architects: “There is nothing in the world that a proper Indian Rice Dish can’t solve!“

Commendation in the category Exterior facings]: Architects Sumi Shaji & Ar. Shaji V. Vempanadan, project The Golden Hue Residence in Trivandrum, Kerala: The clients were a married couple who had traveled all over the world. They had seen many palaces and classical buildings in Europe and around the Mediterranean, and they wanted something similar for their three-story villa in the coastal region. The architects were able to convince them of the benefits of natural stone and its sustainability. The reasons in detail:

1. Energy efficient by providing additional thermal insulation to the double wall;

2. Cost-effective, as it reduces the maintenance cost of glass and yearly repainting with a payback period of four years;

3. Bestows the house a powerful identity of its own;

4. Increases property value;

5. It is durable and creates a sense of permanence and solidity;

6. Animated façade with each stone having its unique grains which display different colors and textures in the sun and rain.

