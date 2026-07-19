Please find some Brazilian quartzites (like those on the photos) in our STONE FINDER.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has issued the final determination of its Section 301 investigation, maintaining HTSUS subheading 6802.99.00 among the products excluded from the new 25% additional tariff.

This tariff classification covers, among other natural stones, Brazilian quartzites, the sector’s leading export product to the United States. Exports of marble, granite, slate, and other natural stone products, however, will remain subject to the additional duty, with particularly significant impacts on small and medium-sized companies.

The decision marks the final stage of the investigation launched in July 2025. In June 2026, after determining that certain Brazilian practices were actionable under Section 301, the USTR opened a public consultation on the proposed tariff measures. As part of this process, the Brazilian Natural Stone Association Centrorochas submitted a technical statement and participated in the public hearing held in Washington, D.C., on July 06 and 07, represented by its Vice President, Fábio Cruz.

During the public hearing, Centrorochas pointed out the positive role Brazilian stone exports play for the U.S. economy, their contribution to investment and job creation, and the potential impact of the tariffs on construction and housing costs.

Centrorochas’ position was reinforced during the hearing by the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), the leading trade association representing the U.S. natural stone industry, represented by its CEO, Jim Hieb, as well as by U.S. importers directly affected by the proposed measures. Their statements consistently highlighted the importance of Brazilian natural stone to the competitiveness of the U.S. supply chain.

The USTR’s final determination, issued on July 15, formally records the comments submitted during the public consultation, including Centrorochas’ contribution. The document consolidates the key arguments presented throughout the process and becomes part of the official administrative record, which may serve as a reference for future trade discussions between Brazil and the United States.

According to Fábio Cruz, Vice President of Centrorochas, the conclusion of the investigation marks an important milestone in the Association’s institutional efforts over the past year.

The additional tariffs will take effect on July 22, 2026, applying to products entered for consumption in the United States on or after that date, as established by the USTR.

The United States remained the leading destination for Brazilian natural stone exports during the first half of 2026, accounting for 51.2% of the sector’s total export value. Between January and June, the U.S. imported US$364.3 million in Brazilian natural stone, a 14.4% decline compared with the same period in 2025.

The slowdown was driven primarily by lower imports of processed natural stone products, the segment most exposed to the effects of the additional tariffs and the changing U.S. trade environment. Even so, the United States remains the Brazilian natural stone industry’s largest export market, accounting for more than half of the sector’s total exports.

In 2025, Brazil exported US$795 million in natural stone to the United States, totaling approximately 587,000 metric tons. These figures underscore the strategic importance of the U.S. market for the Brazilian industry and highlight the sector’s potential for recovery as the trade environment becomes more stable and predictable.

Source: Centrorochas