Name of the stone: Jerusalem Stone

Stone type: limestone

Color: yellow, brownish, cream, white

Quarry location: Israel, Palestine

Description of the stone: Jerusalem Stone is an umbrella name for several limestones and dolomites quarried in the Near East. It is actually THE stone for the entire region around Jerusalem with Israel and Palestine, including also ancient cities like Bethlehem and Jericho. Many people living abroad buy the imported stone as decoration for their homes, expressing their religious or family roots.

Peculiarities of the stone: Jerusalem Stone has been quarried since Roman times. Remains of ancient quarries can be found all over the place. Various sorts of the stone differ in color and structure; some are named Jerusalem Gold or Jerusalem Grey, as well as Ramon Stone or Benjamin Stone.

Application: inside, outside, garden

Finishes:

Frost resistant: Yes / No

Companies: Some quarriers are:

* A. Grebelsky & Son

* Israr stone & Marble

* Linco

* Nassar Stone

* ZUK Marble