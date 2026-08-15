Aug 16
2026

Jerusalem Stone.

Name of the stone: Jerusalem Stone

Stone type: limestone

Color: yellow, brownish, cream, white

Quarry location: Israel, Palestine

View of the main entrance to and wall surrounding of the St. George‘s Cathedral complex in Jerusalem. Photo: Bahnfrend / Wikimedia Commons

Description of the stone: Jerusalem Stone is an umbrella name for several limestones and dolomites quarried in the Near East. It is actually THE stone for the entire region around Jerusalem with Israel and Palestine, including also ancient cities like Bethlehem and Jericho. Many people living abroad buy the imported stone as decoration for their homes, expressing their religious or family roots.

Jerusalem stone exterior of the Inbal Jerusalem Hotel. Photo: Pinybal / Wikimedia Commons

Peculiarities of the stone: Jerusalem Stone has been quarried since Roman times. Remains of ancient quarries can be found all over the place. Various sorts of the stone differ in color and structure; some are named Jerusalem Gold or Jerusalem Grey, as well as Ramon Stone or Benjamin Stone.

Application: inside, outside, garden

Finishes:

Frost resistant: Yes / No

Birds Warming up after a snow storm in Jerusalem (2013). Photo: zeevveez / Wikimedia Commons

Companies: Some quarriers are:

* A. Grebelsky & Son

* Israr stone & Marble

* Linco

* Nassar Stone

* ZUK Marble